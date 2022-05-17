Ludhiana | ‘Get empanelled with PSDM for employment opportunities’
An interactive workshop was on Tuesday organised under the chairmanship of Kumar Rahul, employment generation secretary, skill development and training with the training partners working under the skill schemes of Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) at the Bachat Bhawan.
The workshop was followed by an interaction with industry associations and city industrialists.
The focus of the interactive session was on encouraging industrialists to engage youth under apprenticeship schemes and empanel the industries with PSDM for captive employment.
Industry representatives were forthcoming with their feedback and responded positively to starting new courses as per their requirement.
Skill Development and Training employment generation director general Deepti Uppal, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, DEGSDT additional mission director Rajesh Tripathi, Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amit Kumar Panchal and officials from PSDM and District Bureau of Employment & Enterprises (DBEE) were also part of the workshop.
MoU Signed
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with four industry associations, Auto Parts Manufacture Association of India; Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation, Ludhiana; Chamber of Industrial & Commercial Undertakings and United Cycle and Parts Manufacturer Association, Ludhiana, towards commitment in providing apprenticeship trainings.
Rahul said the main focus should be suitable mobilisation and good placements for the youth, adding that steps would be taken for the future improvements through various initiatives for better employment opportunities to the state’s youth.
ADC Kumar Panchal, meanwhile, said similar meetings will be conducted in the future to provide a common platform for all stakeholders.
-
Children must be vaccinated to ensure their safety: Ludhiana DC
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik held a meeting with principals and representatives of all major private and government schools in Ludhiana on Tuesday and urged them to motivate parents to get their wards vaccinated against Covid at the earliest. She also urged those above 18 to get vaccinated with their second dose, if it is still pending. Special vaccination camps are already being organised in schools, said Malik.
-
Ludhiana | DC inaugurates library-cum-coaching centre at DBEE
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Monday evening inaugurated an upgraded library-cum-coaching centre inside the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises, Ludhiana, premises. The event was attended by additional development commissioner (ADC, rural development) deputy director Minakshi Sharma, Amit Kumar Panchal, and the entire DBEE, Ludhiana, staff. The new centre has been upgraded to increase seating capacity for students.
-
Residents of Ludhiana colony protest over snapping of sewer connections
Three days after illegal sewer connections of around 70 houses in Guru Nanak Nagar Colony near Gill'z Garden (Gill Road) were snapped, residents of the area staged a protest against the municipal corporation and state government on Tuesday. The action was taken under the ongoing drive to snap illegal sewer connections of 240 colonies within and outside the MC limits and the protesting residents rued that they now have no place to dump sewage.
-
Plea to shift water pipeline out of sealed area in Gyanvapi
VARANASI A petition was filed in a court of Varanasi on Tuesday seeking directions for shifting pipelines (through which water is supplied for namazis to perform 'wuzu') from the sealed area in the Gyanvapi mosque. District government counsel Mahendra Prasad Pandey said the appeal to shift the water pipelines has been made so that those going to offer prayers inside the mosque can take water for 'wuzu'. Pandey said the court accepted the application and fixed May 18 for hearing.
-
Ludhiana: Chemist opens fire at former friend outside petrol pump
A chemist fired at and injured Kamaldeep's former friend outside a petrol pump near Samrala Chowk late on Monday night. The Division Number 7 police have registered an attempt to murder case against Gagandeep Singh of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, who owns a chemist shop on Pindi Street. He drove himself to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after two bullets hit his arm. Kamaldeep said that one of the bullets pierced through his bicep.
