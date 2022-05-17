Ludhiana | ‘Get empanelled with PSDM for employment opportunities’

An interactive workshop was on Tuesday organised under the chairmanship of Kumar Rahul, employment generation secretary, skill development and training with the training partners working under the skill schemes of Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) at the Bachat Bhawan.

The workshop was followed by an interaction with industry associations and city industrialists.

The focus of the interactive session was on encouraging industrialists to engage youth under apprenticeship schemes and empanel the industries with PSDM for captive employment.

Industry representatives were forthcoming with their feedback and responded positively to starting new courses as per their requirement.

Skill Development and Training employment generation director general Deepti Uppal, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, DEGSDT additional mission director Rajesh Tripathi, Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amit Kumar Panchal and officials from PSDM and District Bureau of Employment & Enterprises (DBEE) were also part of the workshop.

MoU Signed

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with four industry associations, Auto Parts Manufacture Association of India; Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation, Ludhiana; Chamber of Industrial & Commercial Undertakings and United Cycle and Parts Manufacturer Association, Ludhiana, towards commitment in providing apprenticeship trainings.

Rahul said the main focus should be suitable mobilisation and good placements for the youth, adding that steps would be taken for the future improvements through various initiatives for better employment opportunities to the state’s youth.

ADC Kumar Panchal, meanwhile, said similar meetings will be conducted in the future to provide a common platform for all stakeholders.