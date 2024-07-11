Ludhiana: Get meat slaughtered at MC abattoir, says officials

To stop illegal slaughtering and to encourage sellers to get the meat slaughtered through the modern slaughter house facility of municipal corporation (MC) in Haibowal dairy complex, MC joint commissioner Chetan Bunger and chief sanitation officer (CSO) Ashwani Sahota organised a meeting with the meat sellers at MC Zone A office on Thursday. Attendees during the meeting organised by the MC joint commissioner Chetan Bunger and chief sanitation officer (CSO) Ashwani Sahota at MC Zone A office on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Apart from the meat sellers from all the four zones of MC, the staff of MC health branch, including health officer Vipal Malhotra, veterinary officer Maninder Kaur, CSIs Ravi Dogra, Ameer Singh Bajwa, Surinder Dogra, Gurinder Singh, Rajinder Kalyan among others were also present in the meeting. CSO Ashwani Sahota has been given the charge of slaughter house.

Joint commissioner Chetan Bunger stated that the meeting was conducted to stop illegal slaughtering across the city and the meat sellers have been directed to comply with the solid waste management rules. Suggestions were also sought from the meat sellers and positive deliberations were also held regarding the problems being faced by the them.

Bunger said that more such meetings will be held in the coming time to encourage the sellers and to deal with the problems being faced by them, if any.

Joint commissioner further stated that MC would be forced to act against the meat sellers, if they continue to indulge in illegal slaughtering.

Meanwhile, civic body officials appealed to the residents to ask for certified meat from the shopkeepers, as this will not only put a stop on illegal slaughtering, but will also ensure that the residents consume healthy meat which is certified at the slaughterhouse facility. The meat is properly checked by veterinary doctors and certified at the slaughterhouse, which ensures that it is healthy for consumption.