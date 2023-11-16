Ludhiana gets 139 sacred forests in green initiative

The Chamber of Industrial & Commercial Undertaking (CICU) and an NGO working for environment, EcoSikh, celebrated the plantation of 139 Guru Nanak Sacred Forests in a period of one year and six months. The tree plantation was launched under the Lungs of Ludhiana programme with a vision to plant one million trees in the district in 10 years and make it a green city. (HT PHOTO)

The initiative was launched jointly in March 2022 by EcoSikh and Ludhiana industry under the Lungs of Ludhiana programme with a vision to plant one million trees in the district in 10 years and make it a green city. A total of 76,000 trees have been planted so far.

According to EcoSikh, these forests have been planted with Miyawaki methodology on industrial lands, religious grounds, educational institutions, panchayati lands and other government departments. As many as 60 species of native trees of northern India have been revived in these forests.

Global President of EcoSikh Dr Rajwant Singh said, “The journey has been amazing so far. Ludhiana which is known for its pollution and major health challenges is now changing towards a better future by all the city stakeholders. They have taken a concrete action. Completion of 139 forests and these thriving trees are painting a much brighter picture for the district’s residents. These forests will decrease the menace of pollution and provide fresh oxygen to everyone. This is the most compassionate action one can take.”

He added, “The Lungs of Ludhiana plan is a way for industry to invest their CSR funds to create these micro forests for everyone; to restore the biodiversity of Punjab; revive the air quality of Ludhiana and create secure habitats for birds and pollinators. Every citizen can come forward to join this movement.”

Prime Steels Processors of Ludhiana have planted the largest forest of 8,200 trees in 0.85 acres of land adjacent to their industrial complex. Other business houses who have invested in greening Ludhiana are Ralson, Sajjan, TK Steel, Weltech, Yodha, Kangaroo, Vikas Ganga Agro, New Swan Group, Dream City, Bajajsons, Ryan School, DPS, and PSP and they have been the major contributors.

President of EcoSikh India Supreet Kaur said, “EcoSikh is privileged to be a major partner with Ludhiana industry to make this city to become to become a bit more greener. A lot more needs to be done and our team is ready to expand the work to any level. We have the capacity and our trained forest makers are already working day and night to make this dream a true reality.”

Charan Singh, a pioneering industrialist from Maharashtra and EcoSikh’s sacred forest convener shared, “Guru Nanak Sacred Forests will bring tremendous benefits to the industry, making our businesses look greener than the competitors, this would lead to more sustainability strategies and circularity in every product, which will make our industry shine brighter for every stakeholder.”

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja reassured full support towards the afforestation programme, “The CICU allies and members have shown an encouraging commitment towards the Lungs of Ludhiana so far and we aim to boost the programme at much speed.”

EcoSikh is a global action oriented environmental organization which is focused on climate solutions. It has been invited to various platforms and by the White House, United Nations, Vatican and many governmental organisations across the globe. It engages youth and women to get involved in its projects.

