Ludhiana gets 34 more Aam Aadmi Clinics

As many as 34 more Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) were dedicated to the people of Ludhiana on Friday. With the inauguration, the district now has a total of 43 such clinics.

The doctors and lab staff at these clinics have been provided with tablets, enabling them to easily track patients’ medical history and aid in accurate diagnosis, and treatment. The clinics will be operated entirely digitally.

Launching one of such clinics in Kot Mangal Singh locality under Ludhiana south constituency, MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik, said these clinics would provide better health services.

AACs had offered timely services to the people thus helping to reduce patients’ load to secondary and tertiary health facilities. A total of 85 types of medicines, 41 types of blood and urine tests are being offered to the patients free of cost in these clinics, said Chhina.

Meanwhile, DC Surabhi Malik said the top three AACs of Punjab are from Ludhiana with the highest number of OPD. Chand Cinema AAC (24481 OPD) is number one followed by Dhandari Kalan AAC (23435) and GK Enclave, Kehar Singh Colony AAC (21212) in Khanna.

Malik appealed to the people to avail maximum benefit of these primary health care clinics near their localities.

Similarly, Aam Aadmi Clinic Model town in Khanna constituency, Mehdudan in Samrala, Katani Kalan in Sahnewal, Maharana Partap Nagar in Ludhiana East, Kot Mangal Singh in Ludhiana South and Abdullapur Basti in Atam Nagar were inaugurated by the MLAs of the respective constituencies.

Aam Aadmi Clinic Shivpuri in Ludhiana north, Ladowal in Gill, Siahar in Payal, Bassian in Raikot, Manuke in Jagraon and Mullanpur Dakha in Dakha constituency were inaugurated.

On 2022 Independence Day, chief minister Bhagwant Mann had inaugurated 100 AACs, and as of now, over one million people have received free treatment from these clinics. Additionally, over 3,00,000 people have received free testing, according to an official statement from the government.