Ludhiana gets Punjab’s first integrated command and control centre
Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday inaugurated the state’s first hi-tech integrated command and control centre (ICCC), under which 1,401 closed-circuit television cameras have been installed in the city.
The centre has been set up at a cost of ₹35.96 crore to comprehensively monitor the city and will operate from the municipal corporation’s Zone-D office in Sarabha Nagar. The ICCC will help to oversee traffic, law and order, monitoring of LED lights, sewage treatment plant, CETPs, rooftop solar panels, encroachments and defacement, revenue collection of municipal corporation including property tax, water and sewerage, disposal, pet registration, cow-cess collection, assessment and decision-making, measuring of air quality with data sourced from the central and state pollution control boards, vehicle tracking system, monitoring of solid waste trucks, municipal corporation vehicles, city bus services and others.
The minister said that 330 more cameras are being installed in the city which will be attached with ICCC. These new cameras will also help to monitor secondary garbage collection points, compactors along Buddha Nullah, stray animals.
He added that as many as 30 vehicle-mounted camera systems are also being installed on vehicles of police and municipal corporation for surveillance through live feed during demolition/protests/public gathering/functions in the city.
Nijjar said that 600 external illuminators with 200-metre range would ensure better monitoring even during zero visibility. “This will help increase the security situation in the city and we hope people will feel more secure,” he added.
The cabinet minister said that this ICCC would bring a sweeping change in the functioning of the civic body and police administration.
He said that the Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government is committed to develop Ludhiana, an industrial hub of Punjab, as one of the best cities with ultra modern facilities and best infrastructure in the country.
Earlier, the cabinet minister planted a sapling in MC Zone D office. Later, he also interacted with the MC employees and assured of all possible support.
-
Sugarcane crop in Haryana under pest attack; farmers stare at losses
Sugarcane growers in Haryana are a worried lot as the crop is under a pest attack, largely known as top-borer and pokkah boeng. Farmers of the major cane-growing districts of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Kaithal said the crops are badly affected and they were running from pillar to post to protect their crops. As per farmers and experts from the agriculture department, two major diseases, top-borer and pokka boeing, have been reported in sugarcane.
-
2 girls injured after attack by pet Pitbull dog in Jalandhar
Two girls sustained serious injuries after they were attacked by their pet Pitbull dog in Garha area here on Tuesday. The girls, identified as Kiran and Shabnam, were attacked when they were feeding the dog. SHO Rajesh Sharma said that the girls were admitted to civil hospital. The dog was locked inside the house by the neighbours and a team has been called to nab the canine.
-
Kurukshetra University adopts new education policy
Kurukshetra University has adopted the new education policy, 2020, by introducing the online admission process for undergraduate programmes from this academic session. While giving this information, the University's Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies will start the admissions from August 3. Briefing about the policy, vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that the students will be given the option of a four-year graduation degree in honours and research.
-
It’s that time of the year again! Rakhi rush at Ludhiana central post office
With Rakhi around the corner, hectic activity can be seen at the Ludhiana central post office these days as residents queue up to send the sacred thread to their siblings within India and abroad. After a two-year slump due to the pandemic, postal services are again gaining popularity with 100-150 rakhis being booked every day for domestic deliveries. In terms of overseas deliveries, this post office had over 2,000 rakhi parcel orders in July alone.
-
Three boys drown in pond in Panipat village
Three boys reportedly drowned while taking a bath in a pond at Garh Sarnai village in Panipat district, the police said on Tuesday. The police said that the deceased Abhishek (16), Hitesh (14), and Navin (14), all residents of Garh Sarnai village, were students of classes 9 and 8 of the government high school of the village. Labourers who were working in the nearby fields noticed them, but when they reached, the boys had died.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics