Ludhiana: Girl ‘abducted’, kin take away accused’s aunt , 4 arrested

Enraged over the “abduction” of their daughter on the pretext of marriage, a family from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh turned up in Ghalib Kalan village, bundled the aunt of the abduction accused into their car, only to be caught near the Nanaksar railway station by policemen who were alerted by the victim’s kin on Friday. The Jagraon Sadar police have arrested four persons. The abduction was meant to pressure Jai Kumar’s family into returning the girl, the police said. (File)

According to information, a migrant labourer, Jai Kumar, who hails from Jhansi, had allegedly eloped with a girl following which the UP police had registered a case. Jai Kumar works in a farmhouse in Ghalib Kalan. Her family reached Jai Kumar’s house on Friday but found his aunt Kirna Devi alone. They gagged her before taking her forcibly in their car at around 11 pm. Then they called Jai Kumar’s father Radhe Shyam, asking him to ensure their daughter’s return by morning, while threatening to kill Kirna Devi if the girl is not returned.

Radhe Shyam immediately reported the incident to the Jagraon police following which the family was caught near Nanaksar railway station.

Those arrested have been identified as Anil Verma, Sunil Kumar, Harshad and his wife Ramji — all residents of Jhansi. The abduction was meant to pressure Jai Kumar’s family into returning the girl, the police said. “This was not just a kidnapping. It was a direct attempt to use a woman as a pawn for revenge,” said SHO Surjit Singh Punj. An FIR under charges of abduction and criminal intimidation has been registered and further investigation is underway to locate Jai Kumar and the girl, the SHO said, adding that the Jhansi police were also informed for assistance.