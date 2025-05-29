Ludhiana: Girl students uproot pillars, lock gates in protest over ‘playground land grab’

The protest against the construction of a parking lot at the playground of Government College for Girls turned into a full-blown confrontation on Wednesday, as hundreds of students — backed by the Punjab Students Union (PSU) — uprooted pillars installed by the Shri Durga Mata Mandir Trust and locked the college gates from the inside, blocking access to outsiders. Students of Government College for Girls protest against the construction of parking lot on the college playground in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The project, funded by the temple’s charitable trust to accommodate parking for devotees, has triggered outrage among students, who allege that over 6,000 square yards of their playground — nearly one-third of the usable campus space — has been taken over without formal approval.

Students Sukhpreet Kaur, Ramandeep Kaur and Manpreet Kaur Mansali stated that the college campus spans five acres, of which two acres are forested. One of the remaining three — used for sports and college events — is now under dispute due to the construction.

“No written order has been issued to hand over this land,” said educational activist Brij Bhushan Goyal, who backed the protest. Calling the move “hooliganism,” he criticised the temple trust, suggesting they opt for rented parking elsewhere. “You cannot permanently occupy land meant for education,” he added.

Defending the move, Shri Durga Mata Mandir Trust representative Varinder Mittal said the parking lot was necessary to manage growing traffic during temple events. “We’re even open to building a boundary wall to separate the parking area from the students’ activity zone,” he said.

Despite reassurances from Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora — who supports the project and promised that student areas would not be affected — the PSU remains unconvinced. Protesters chanted slogans against Arora.

MP Sanjeev Arora had said that the students’ practice space would remain untouched. “The parking area will be fenced and guarded. It won’t disturb student activities,” he said.

PSU state president Ranveer Singh Kurar and national coordinator Amandeep Singh Kheowali demanded an FIR against the contractor and others involved in what they describe as an “unauthorised land grab.”

As tensions escalate, students have warned of further action. “We are prepared to go on an indefinite hunger strike. This playground belongs to the students. We will not let it be taken away,” Goyal said.