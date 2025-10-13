Ludhiana girls’ baseball team seals tourney win

The 13th Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship, organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association, continued with exciting matches on the second day at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill. The three-day tournament, being held from October 11 to 13, witnessed an action-packed day as both girls’ and boys’ teams showcased their skills and sportsmanship on the field. The 13th Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship entered its second day with Ludhiana emerging victorious in the girls’ final, defeating Ferozepur on Sunday. (HT Photo)

In the girls’ final, Ludhiana emerged victorious, defeating Ferozepur by 6–2. Asha, Prachi, Sanchi, and Ritu from the Ludhiana team contributed one run each, helping their side secure the top position. Meanwhile, in the match for third place, Moga edged past Sangrur with a close 2–1 win, with Amandeep and Pawan scoring one run a piece.

The boys’ section matches also began today, featuring 16 district teams battling for supremacy. In the opening encounter, Ferozepur outclassed Faridkot with a 4–0 scoreline, thanks to brilliant runs by Navdeep and Manpreet. Ludhiana continued their strong form by defeating Kapurthala 2–0, with Akash and Mantekbir adding one run each. Patiala dominated Fatehgarh Sahib 8–0, while Sri Muktsar Sahib registered a convincing 5–0 victory over Barnala.

Amritsar’s team displayed excellent coordination in their 2–0 win against Jalandhar, and Fazilka overpowered Malerkotla with a high-scoring 14–5 result. Sangrur showcased their strength, thrashing SAS Nagar Mohali 15–2, while Mansa narrowly defeated Moga 2–1.

The quarterfinals were even more thrilling. Ferozepur beat Patiala 4–3, Amritsar outperformed Fazilka 8–1, Ludhiana crushed Sri Muktsar Sahib 10–0, and Sangrur triumphed over Mansa 6–1. The semi-final line-up is now set with Ludhiana facing Sangrur in the first semi-final and Ferozepur taking on Amritsar in the second.

Sukhdev Singh Aulakh, president of the Punjab Baseball Association, was the chief guest of the day and awarded prizes to the winning teams. He was joined by Harbir Singh Gill, secretary of the association, along with members Rajinder Singh, Sundar Singh, Chamkaur Singh, Malwinder Singh, and Baldev Singh, who appreciated the young players’ enthusiasm.