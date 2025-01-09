Ludhiana: GLADA clerk arrested for ‘bribery’

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has apprehended Aniksha Devi, a clerk (front desk executive) posted at Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) in Ludhiana, for allegedly receiving ₹1,500 as bribe online. The accused in the custody of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)

An official spokesperson of the state VB said Aniksha Devi, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar in Iyali Khurd village, has been arrested following an inquiry of a complaint filed by Abhijeet Singh Verma, a resident of New Deep Nagar, Haibowal Kalan, on the anti-corruption action line.

He said that dealing clerk Aniksha Devi told the complainant to pay online fee of ₹4,251 to get a no-objection certificate (NOC) required for sale of a plot. In addition to this, she allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹1,500 through Google Pay for the issuance of the NOC.

The spokesperson further added that during verification of the complaint, the allegations levelled by the complainant were found correct as the same have been supported by oral and documentary evidence. Subsequently, a case was registered against the accused under Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Ludhiana range. The accused would be produced in a competent court on Friday, the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation into this case was under progress.