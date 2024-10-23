Ludhiana: GNCG claims top spot in Phulkari contest at PU fest

Students from 26 colleges across Ludhiana will compete at the 65th Panjab University zonal youth and heritage festival for zone-2 that commenced at the Government College for Girls here on Tuesday. Students perform at the youth festival in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Chief guests for the day were MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi (Ludhiana west), assistant commissioner Kritika Goyal and director of youth welfare, Panjab University, Rohit Kumar Sharma.

Rohit Kumar Sharma, director of youth welfare, Panjab University, inaugurated the festival. The theme of the event is “Unity in Duty, Excellence in Service.”

The first day’s competitions saw several students and colleges emerging victorious.

In the poetry recitation category, Anish Gambhir from Arya College took the top spot, followed by Gurleen Kaur from Government College for Girls and Parkirti Kumari from Ramgarhia Girls College.

Ramgarhia Girls College won first place in the shabad competition, while Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women and SCD Government College emerged second and third, respectively. Individual awards in shabad went to Hargunpreet Kaur from Ramgarhia Girls College, Samriti from Master Tara Singh Memorial College for Women and Harsangam Kaur from Guru Nanak Girls College.

In the Bhajan competition, DD Jain College secured first place, followed by Government College for Girls and Guru Nanak National College, Doraha. The individual Bhajan winners were Amanpreet from Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, Taranpreet Kaur from DD Jain College, and Damanpreet from Government College for Girls.

SCD Government College for Girls topped the quiz competition, with Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management and Khalsa College for Women finishing in second and third place, respectively.

In the heritage art and craft categories, the Phulkari competition saw Mashuda from Guru Nanak Girls College take first place, while Asha from Government College for Girls excelled in the Bagh category. Other winners included Heena Khan from Guru Nanak Girls College in dasuti/cross stitch and Mohini Kumari from Arya College in knitting.

During his speech, MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi said that the young generation plays a crucial role in reviving the spirit of “Rangla Punjab” and encouraged them to seek right guidance from their teachers and principals.

Assistant commissioner Kritika Goyal reminisced about her own experience during her training, where she performed traditional dances like Gidda and Jago. She highlighted how such festivals help in shaping students’ personalities and overall development.

Rohit Kumar Sharma, director of youth welfare, spoke about how these events not only promote cultural heritage but also contribute to students’ personal growth. He noted that out of the 64 competitions to be held in the fest, 29 were focused on heritage.

PU, Sharma said, offers a wide platform for students to showcase their talent while appreciating their culture. He praised principal Suman Lata for hosting such a large-scale event.