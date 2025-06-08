Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
Ludhiana: Goraya man alleges police inaction in assault case

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 08, 2025 08:08 AM IST

According to Satinder Singh alias Satti Goraya, the incident took place at a restaurant in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, where he was dining with a friend; he claimed that the accused, accompanied by his aides, arrived at the restaurant and assaulted him

A resident of Goraya has accused a Ludhiana-based man, recently engaged to a famed cricketer’s sister, of assaulting him and circulating a video of the incident on social media. The complainant, Satinder Singh alias Satti Goraya, alleged that despite filing a police complaint nearly two months ago, the Ludhiana police have failed to take any action.

When contacted, Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO at the Sarabha Nagar police station, confirmed that a complaint had been received and added that an inquiry into the matter is currently underway. (HT Photo for representation)

According to Goraya, the incident took place at a restaurant in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, where he was dining with a friend. He claimed that the accused, accompanied by his aides, arrived at the restaurant and assaulted him. During the altercation, they allegedly recorded a video of the assault, which later surfaced on social media platforms.

Goraya further stated that the same accused assaulted him again a few days later in Goraya. “I filed a complaint with the Sarabha Nagar police station immediately after the incidents, but there has been no action taken so far,” he said.

When contacted, Inspector Madhu Bala, station house officer (SHO) at the Sarabha Nagar police station, confirmed that a complaint had been received and added that an inquiry into the matter is currently underway.

