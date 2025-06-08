Ludhiana: Goraya man alleges police inaction in assault case

A resident of Goraya has accused a Ludhiana-based man, recently engaged to a famed cricketer’s sister, of assaulting him and circulating a video of the incident on social media. The complainant, Satinder Singh alias Satti Goraya, alleged that despite filing a police complaint nearly two months ago, the Ludhiana police have failed to take any action. When contacted, Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO at the Sarabha Nagar police station, confirmed that a complaint had been received and added that an inquiry into the matter is currently underway. (HT Photo for representation)

According to Goraya, the incident took place at a restaurant in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, where he was dining with a friend. He claimed that the accused, accompanied by his aides, arrived at the restaurant and assaulted him. During the altercation, they allegedly recorded a video of the assault, which later surfaced on social media platforms.

Goraya further stated that the same accused assaulted him again a few days later in Goraya. “I filed a complaint with the Sarabha Nagar police station immediately after the incidents, but there has been no action taken so far,” he said.

