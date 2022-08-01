Ludhiana government schools fail to enrol students in higher classes despite upgrade
Despite being upgraded by the state government in December last year, most of the district’s government schools have failed to provide admissions to the students in the upgraded or higher classes citing lack of resources.
Notably, Ajoy Sharma the then secretary, school education department, had upgraded a total of 337 schools in the state including 26 schools in Ludhiana.
While three primary schools were upgraded to middle schools, eight of the middle schools were given the status of government high schools. Eight high schools were in turn upgraded to government senior secondary schools following the orders dated December 21, 2021.
Later on January 8, Sharma upgraded seven more schools in Ludhiana including five middle and two high schools.
Unfortunately, the failure of the state government to provide adequate staff and infrastructure to the schools to start the upgraded classes has left the students and parents in lurch.
For instance, a total of 127 students who passed their Class 10 from the high school in Sunet failed to get admission in their own school despite the upgrade.
Even worse, a few schools had to withdraw the admissions given to their pass out batch in the upgraded classes following the verbal instructions from the department citing lack of teachers.
Despite being upgraded from middle to high school, the institution in Billanwali Chhapri has not enrolled any student in Classes 9 or 10. There are a total of 204 students in the school from Classes 6 to 8.
Similarly the high school in Mohi, and the senior secondary school in Begowal failed to enrol students in their upgraded classes.
Speaking about the same, science teacher at Billanwali Chhapri, Puneet Kumar said, “We had earlier enrolled students in class nine but eventually the students were transferred to the nearby two government schools here due to lack of required staff to commence the higher sections”.
Students were also transferred from the high school in Ratanheri to nearby government schools. The school had enrolled a total of 15 students in Class 9 and six students in Class 10, but they were transferred to the nearby government schools due to shortage of staff.
Sandeep Kaur, a social science teacher at Ratanheri, echoed similar sentiments, saying no instructions for admissions in the upgraded classes have been received by the department yet.
Students, parents in a fix
School head of another high school that was upgraded said, “We gave admissions to over 50 students in class 11 assuming that the department would depute lecturers, principal in our school after being upgraded. A senior officer asked us not to enrol any pupil in upgraded classes for now”.
The school head, who did not wish to be named, added that the decision left the school authorities, students and their parents in a fix.
The nearby schools are already overcrowded, thus refusing admissions to many students citing a lack of space in the already-crowded classrooms. “The government should have made timely recruitment of the required staff in the upgraded schools to avoid such a mess. The parents are now a worried lot”, the school head added.
Meanwhile, a senior education department officer said the issue was taken up with the higher authorities and the file for the same was under consideration with the director, general school education, Pradeep Agrawal.
According to the sources, the present government may reconsider the decision of the previous government pertaining to the upgrade.
Agarwal and district education officer Jaswinder Kaur chose not to respond on the issue.
-
Punjab: AAP councillor shot dead in Malerkotla, cops suspect personal enmity
A municipal councillor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party was shot dead from a close range inside a gym in Punjab's Malerkotla district. "One person came to the gym and shot him (Akbar),” Malerkotla senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. One bullet hit councillor Mohammad Akbar's and he died on the spot, he said. As Akbar came close, the assailant took out a weapon and fired at him.
-
Punjab AG’s brother is chairman of Congress’ legal cell
A day after senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as Punjab's advocate general, the Congress on Sunday appointed his elder brother Bipan Ghai as the chairperson of its state unit's legal cell. Bipan Ghai's appointment as chairman of the legal, human rights and RTI department of the Punjab Congress was announced by party's state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Arshpreet Khadial has been appointed as the spokesperson.
-
Train services on 11 routes cancelled as farmers stage protest in Punjab
The Ferozepur railway division either cancelled or rescheduled the services of trains on 11 routes due to the farmers rail-roko' protest on Sunday. The farmers, under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group comprising at least 40 farm organisations, protested to primarily seek the implementation of minimum support price for crops. Eight trains were rescheduled, whereas two were stationed at the Abohar railway station.
-
Jobless teachers protesting against govt detained in Punjab’s Sunam
Punjab Police rounded up hundreds of unemployed physical training instructors protesting against the state government in Sunam on Sunday. Cops have also initiated action under sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC against the detainees, who were released in the evening. They were protesting outside the venue where a state-level function was organised to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also participated in the event.
-
BFUHS V-C row: IMA seeks dismissal of Punjab health minister
Amid the ongoing row over the incident wherein vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Human Sciences, Faridkot, Dr Raj Bahadur was made to lie on 'dirty' bed by the Indian Medical Council Punjab on Sunday, health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said that there might have been some 'conspiracy' behind the incident. IMA Punjab president Dr Paramjit Maan stated that the minister was not even aware of the protocols.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics