Ludhiana government schools get boost with revamped infrastructure

The state government started the inauguration of development works in government schools under a 54-day Sikhya Kranti education festival. Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, on Wednesday, said that the state government is bringing revolutionary changes to government schools. He was speaking at the inauguration of development projects worth ₹91.36 lakh across five government schools in Khanna, under the “Punjab Sikhya Kranti” initiative. Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora inaugurated a series of development projects in government schools in Ludhiana on Wednesday (HT)

The minister said that the state government is focused on transforming government schools into model institutions equipped for today’s competitive world. The newly launched infrastructure upgrades include smart classrooms, new buildings, bathrooms, and boundary walls at various schools in Bullepur, Bazigar Basti Bhadla, Galwaddi, Rasulra, and Majri.

At Government High School, Bullepur, a boundary wall worth ₹18.75 lakh, smart classrooms costing ₹14.59 lakh, and bathrooms worth ₹2.50 lakh were inaugurated. At Government Primary School, Bazigar Basti Bhadla, ₹1.68 lakh was spent on a boundary wall, ₹7.51 lakh on new rooms, and ₹3.44 lakh on renovations. Meanwhile, Government Primary School, Galwaddi, saw the construction of two classrooms for ₹15 lakh, bathrooms for ₹2.31 lakh, and boundary wall repairs of ₹3 lakh. Government Senior Secondary School, Rasulra, received three new classrooms for ₹18.47 lakh. In Majri, a boundary wall costing ₹4.10 lakh was built.

Sond highlighted that the state government has increased the education budget by 12%. The government is also investing in capacity building for educators by sending school principals and headmasters for training in Singapore, Finland, and IIMs in India.

He also spoke about the launch of Schools of Eminence in every district, aimed at offering high-quality education to Punjab’s youth. “The government is also working to promote a strong sports culture and protect young people from drugs by building sports grounds in every village. So far, 4,600 of the planned 13,000 playgrounds have been completed, equipped with facilities for sports like football, cricket, hockey, athletics, volleyball, and handball,” said Sond.

Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian also inaugurated development projects at government schools in Raur, Boothgarh Banjara, Seerha, Purain, and Talwandi Khurd on Wednesday.

The upgrades go beyond just buildings. Schools are being equipped with smart classrooms, modern labs, clean drinking water, high-speed Wi-Fi, and sports facilities. Abroad teacher training programmes, appointment of campus managers, and enhanced school security are also part of the broader transformation. “The government’s investment in education shows a clear shift in priorities,” Mundian said. “We are preparing our children to face a fast-changing world with confidence and skills.”

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora inaugurated projects in government primary, middle, and senior secondary schools in Gobind Nagar, Haibowal Khurd, Cemetery Road, and Jawaddi.

Addressing the gatherings, Arora emphasised that delivering an exceptional education system in government schools remains the top priority for the Punjab Government.

“Today, parents are eager to enroll their children here, as evidenced by the significant rise in student admissions,” he said.

The MP also spotlighted the government’s “Business Blaster” initiative, designed to foster entrepreneurial skills among students and inspire them to become job creators rather than job seekers. Arora also announced grants to the schools from his MPLAD funds.

MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu inaugurated newly completed development works at Government Middle School, Dugri and MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon constituency inaugurated several new development projects in government schools across the villages of Kaunke Kalan, Kaunke Colonies and Dalla.