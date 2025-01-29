Ludhiana: Groom thrashes guest, slaps his 4-year-old son during ‘jago’

The groom-to-be and his aides allegedly thrashed a guest after slapping his 4-year-old son during ‘jago’ programme at a hotel near Bhai Bala Chowk, police said. The accused’s friends and family members thrashed him, he alleged. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The division number 8 police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the accused, identified as Mandeep Singh (groom-to-be), Chetan Verma, Sukhjot Kaler, Baljinder Singh Bath, Harsherhinder Singh and Janta Grewal. Police said four accused are yet to be identified.

The FIR was registered following a statement by one Mandeep Kumar, 38, alias Monu of Deep Nagar. The complainant said Mandeep Singh invited him to his jago function on January 17.

Kumar said his 4-year-old son was playing and running around when he accidentally hit the accused, displacing the latter’s turban. Angered, Mandeep Singh slapped the minor.

The complainant alleged that when he objected to it, Mandeep Singh thrashed him as well. The accused’s friends and family members thrashed him, he alleged.

Division number 8 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Balwinder Kaur said the FIR was registered under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).