Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Groom thrashes guest, slaps his 4-year-old son during ‘jago’

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 29, 2025 05:10 AM IST

Kumar said his 4-year-old son was playing and running around when he accidentally hit the accused, displacing the latter’s turban. Angered, Mandeep Singh slapped the minor.

The groom-to-be and his aides allegedly thrashed a guest after slapping his 4-year-old son during ‘jago’ programme at a hotel near Bhai Bala Chowk, police said.

The accused’s friends and family members thrashed him, he alleged. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The accused’s friends and family members thrashed him, he alleged. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The division number 8 police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the accused, identified as Mandeep Singh (groom-to-be), Chetan Verma, Sukhjot Kaler, Baljinder Singh Bath, Harsherhinder Singh and Janta Grewal. Police said four accused are yet to be identified.

The FIR was registered following a statement by one Mandeep Kumar, 38, alias Monu of Deep Nagar. The complainant said Mandeep Singh invited him to his jago function on January 17.

Kumar said his 4-year-old son was playing and running around when he accidentally hit the accused, displacing the latter’s turban. Angered, Mandeep Singh slapped the minor.

The complainant alleged that when he objected to it, Mandeep Singh thrashed him as well. The accused’s friends and family members thrashed him, he alleged.

Division number 8 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Balwinder Kaur said the FIR was registered under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On