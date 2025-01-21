Ludhiana: Guest profs fear losing job, to protest outside Bains’ house on Jan 25

Demanding better job security, guest faculty assistant professors have announced a to hold one-day protest at the residence of state education minister Harjot Singh Bains in Gambhirpur village on Saturday. Adding to their woes, the higher education department has declared their posts vacant, even though these professors have been teaching on sanctioned posts for years. (HT File)

The future of 795 guest faculty assistant professors in the state’s government colleges hangs in the balance as promises to secure their jobs remain unfulfilled. Ravinder Singh, a state leader of the Guest Faculty United Front, said, “Three and a half months ago, a delegation of the Guest Faculty United Front, Government College Punjab, met the education minister at the Chief Secretariat in Chandigarh. During the meeting, the minister assured the faculty members of a policy to regularise their positions. However, this assurance has not materialised, leaving the professors in a state of despair.”

Adding to their woes, the higher education department has declared their posts vacant, even though these professors have been teaching on sanctioned posts for years. “We have also been performing various academic and administrative duties along, often during times when low salaries deterred others from taking up these positions,” said one of the guest faculty members.

Many of the affected educators have now surpassed the age limit for government jobs, further complicating their situation. Despite multiple attempts to seek intervention, including visits to the Chief Minister’s residence and meetings during by-elections roadshow, no concrete steps have been taken.

“We are calling on Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to fulfil his promise of securing our jobs and introducing new pay grades,” said Amardeep Kaur, district representative of Guest Faculty United Front and a teacher at Government College for Girls. She further informed that nearly 80 guest faculty members from Ludhiana district would be joining the protest on Saturday. The protest aims to draw urgent attention to their plight and push for immediate action to address their concerns.