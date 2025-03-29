Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Gurdev Nagar residents voice concern over private telecom ‘roadwork mess’

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 29, 2025 05:24 AM IST

Local residents allege that despite raising the issue with MC commissioner and the concerned executive engineer, no immediate steps were taken to stop the digging on Friday afternoon

Residents of Gurdev Nagar are facing a major inconvenience after a private company started road excavation work to install underground wires. As a result, the area is left with open trenches making it unsafe for residents and commuters. Despite complaints, municipal corporation (MC) officials have failed to take action, making it a risky ride for commuters.

Commuters have demanded immediate action against the telecom company and proper restoration of the roads. (HT Photo for representation)
Commuters have demanded immediate action against the telecom company and proper restoration of the roads. (HT Photo for representation)

Local residents allege that despite raising the issue with MC commissioner and the concerned executive engineer, no immediate steps were taken to stop the digging on Friday afternoon. “These trenches are left open without proper barricading, making the roads unsafe. Even the telecom company does not have any permission and I informed the officials in the afternoon, but the work continued unchecked and it got stopped later in the evening when they dug the holes,” he said.

A resident Santok Singh, met with an accident due to these pits. “I was driving back home when my car suddenly fell into the trench. The impact was so strong that my tyre burst. If this can happen to a car, imagine the risk for two-wheelers,” he said.

Commuters have demanded immediate action against the telecom company and proper restoration of the roads.

Sanjay Kanwar, MC superintending engineer said, “I directed the officials to go and get the work stopped and I will put a fine on the private company as they have damaged the road.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Gurdev Nagar residents voice concern over private telecom ‘roadwork mess’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On