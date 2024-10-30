Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Handicrafts made by prisoners put on sale

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 31, 2024 05:48 AM IST

The goods made by inmates showcased at an exhibition on Tajpur Road, Ludhiana, received a huge response from locals, who thronged the stall to buy the handmade candles, sweets and other items

As the city gears up to celebrate Diwali, jail officials on Wednesday organised an exhibition showcasing handicrafts made by the inmates on Tajpur Road.

Central jail employees during the exhibition showcasing goods made by inmates outside the prison in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)
The goods made by inmates received a huge response from locals, who thronged the stall to buy the handmade candles, sweets and other items.

The exhibition was aimed at displaying the craftsmanship and skills developed by prisoners at the central and women’s jails. According to central jail superintendent Shivraj Singh Nandgarh, the event highlighted the rehabilitation efforts at these institutions.

“The exhibition featured sweets, candles, oil lamps and warm blankets, all made by the inmates,”he said.

The women’s jail, under the supervision of superintendent Jaspal Singh Khaira, showcased fibre covers, decorative oil lamps and eco-friendly cloth bags crafted by the prisoners.

Nandgarh said regular training camps are organised on jail premises to help the inmates develop needed skills.

“After completing training, inmates are provided with raw materials to make the items. These products are supplied to government departments and the jails also accept special orders to encourage vocational engagement,” he added.

