Ludhiana: ‘Harassed’ by stalker, 17-year-old girl ends life

Harassed by a stalker, a 17-year-old girl reportedly ended her life by consuming poison. The Sadar Jagraon police have booked a stalker for abetment to suicide following the complaint of the father of the victim.

The accused has been identified as Gursewak Singh of Kaunke Kalan village. He is yet to be arrested.

The FIR has been registered following the complaint filed by the father of the victim.

According to the complainant, the victim was a student of Class 12.

He added that his daughter used to go to school daily at around 8 am. On August 20, she left for the school at around 7.45am but didn’t reach there. The school staff made a call to them to find out the reason.

The complainant added that his daughter returned home at around 1.30 pm. On being asked the girl stated that the accused used to stalk her. He intercepted her on her way and offered her a lift on his bike to the school, but instead of taking her to school, he took her somewhere else.

The girl was stressed as she felt that the accused had defamed her as many villagers had seen her with the accused on the bike, the complainant said.

He added that they tried to calm her. After he left for work, her daughter ended her life by consuming poison.

ASI Randhir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police lodged an FIR against Gursewak Singh under Section 108 of the BNS. A hunt is on for his arrest.