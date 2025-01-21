Ludhiana: Harassed by stalker, Class 12 girl jumps from second floor, critical

A 17-year-old girl was critically injured as she jumped off the second floor of her house after allegedly being harassed by a stalker, police said, adding that a case was registered on Monday. The accused is yet to be arrested. (Representational image)

They said the Class 12 student suffered spinal injuries and her condition is stated as critical.

Police said the incident occurred around 1 am on January 16 at a house on Jaipura Road in Doraha. The Doraha police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the accused, identified as Manpreet Singh of Gurditpura village. The accused is yet to be arrested.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Lakhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the case was lodged following the statement by the minor. The complainant said in her statement that she is a student of Class 12 at a private school and her father works at a private firm.

The girl alleged that the accused had been stalking her for a long time, and she did not pay heed to it. She said that the accused later started chasing her on the way to school in the morning and back to her home in the afternoon. The 17-year-old alleged she warned the accused to stop harassing her, but to no avail.

The girl added that on January 16, the accused started chasing her and when she got off the school van, the accused made some remarks about her.

She claimed she suffered severe mental depression due to the continued harassment and took the extreme step.

The ASI added that a hunt is on to arrest the accused and a was registered under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking) and 79 (act of intentionally insulting a woman’s modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).