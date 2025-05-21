Ludhiana: Health minister rejects negligence allegations as ‘politically motivated’

Following allegations of medical negligence in treating a heart patient at Khanna Civil Hospital, Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh paid a surprise visit to the facility on Tuesday evening. After a detailed review of the services and discussions with hospital staff, the health minister dismissed the accusations as “baseless” and “contrary to facts on the ground”. The health minister dismissed the accusations as baseless and contrary to facts on the ground. (HT File)

Accompanied by cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, the health minister reviewed patient records and emergency procedures followed on May 17, the day in question. He stated that there was no lapse in the treatment provided to the heart patient, whose condition had been critical upon arrival. “The hospital staff acted promptly, provided emergency care, and referred the patient for advanced treatment without delay. There is no evidence of negligence,” he said.

The health minister said that, “Some politicians are indulging in dirty politics and spreading misinformation to tarnish the image of public healthcare.” He added that such claims were not only irresponsible but demoralising to the hardworking doctors and nurses delivering quality care at government hospitals.

The patient in question, he said, had previously suffered a heart attack and was successfully stabilised and thrombolysis at the same hospital last year—free of cost. The patient had also received further cardiac treatment, including a pacemaker, at a tertiary hospital in Chandigarh. “On May 17, he arrived again in a critical condition with severe breathlessness and dangerously high blood pressure and blood sugar levels,” he added.

The health minister said that orthopedic specialist Dr Raghav, who was on duty, acted quickly by consulting a medical specialist via teleconference and initiating immediate treatment. The patient was then transferred to a higher-level hospital using a 108-ambulance service. “From oxygen support to medication, everything was provided as per protocol. No lapse occurred at any stage,” the minister added.