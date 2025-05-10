Ludhiana: Helpline in MP’s office threat to security, says SAD

Hours after Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora, in presence of deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain, announced issuance of an emergency helpline to share information amidst escalating tension between India and Pakistan, Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Ludhiana West candidate Parupkar Singh Ghuman said he would approach the Election Commission to demand action against Arora as well as the DC for “jeopardising” national security by establishing a private phone line to give information. Parupkar Singh Ghuman of SAD addressing media. (HT Photo)

In a statement here, Ghuman said, “It is shameful that the DC held a press conference along with Sanjeev Arora, who is also Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly constituency, to establish a phone line. First of all, the DC had no business making Arora sit with him in the press conference. What is even more serious is that Arora has established the phone line in his private office that is being run by his staff instead of the administration.”

“If there is any leakage of sensitive information received by the phone line, it will constitute a violation of the Official Secrets Act. I will file a criminal complaint against the AAP candidate and the deputy commissioner if this happens,” Ghuman added.

The SAD candidate asked the AAP candidate to immediately dismantle the “war room” he had created besides asking the DC to exercise his authority and ensure such phone lines were established only by the government. “We cannot have the DC becoming a hand tool of the AAP candidate,” he added.

Ghuman, who went live on the issue and talked to the staff of the “war room”, also told them that legal action would be taken against them if they did not desist. The staff of the phone line admitted that the same had been established in the private office of the AAP candidate, he added.

Meanwhile, MP Arora said it was not a “war room” as said by the Opposition. “The helpline number has been issued so that people can approach us for any help. Being an MP, I have taken up several initiatives for the people. The Opposition is making an issue as I am contesting the Ludhiana West by-election,” he added.

DC Himanshu Jain was not available for his comments despite repeated attempts.