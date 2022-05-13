Ludhiana | Hike price of platform tickets: GRP tells railway authorities
After a recent explosion at the Punjab Police’s intelligence wing in Mohali sent shock waves across the state, the Government Railway Police (GRP) took stock of security arrangements at the railway station and asked authorities check overcrowding at platforms.
The GRP has recommended increasing the price of platform tickets from ₹10 to ₹50 to discourage loitering at the station, and to change the designated platform for weekly trains, which ferry migrant workers to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. At present, the weekly trains stop at Platform 1, which is closest to the gate of the railway station.
GRP deputy superintendent of police Balram Rana said, “It is customary for at least two or three people to accompany passengers to the railway station, which causes overcrowding. This causes nuisance at the platforms and also jeopardises security. If the price of platform tickets is increased fewer people will accompany passengers.”
Another senior GRP officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “Thieves often target weekly trains that take migrant workers in the industrial hub to their home towns in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. However, as Platform 1 is close to the gate, thieves and snatchers are able to escape with relative ease. These trains should arrive at the platform farthest from entry and exit points. The heavy rush at the entry and exit points allows them to merge with the crowd.”
GRP trains guns at RPF
GRP officials slammed the Railway Protection Force for not making regular announcements at train stations asking passengers to not accept eatables from strangers. “We have repeatedly requested the RPF to make regular announcements to warn passengers against criminals, but to no avail.”
Meanwhile, the RPF staff dismissed the allegations as baseless, saying even sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors were making announcements at the station.
Spotted
On Wednesday, several people, who had accompanied passengers, were seen converging at the doors and windows of the Amrapali Express till the train left the station. One of the passengers, who was carrying a mist fan with him, was pushed out of the overcrowded train, causing the passengers in line behind him to lose their balance.
Ludhiana man rapes 28-year-old woman in car, booked
Three months after a 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in an isolated area, police registered a case against her friend on Wednesday. The accused, Harvinder Singh of Lohara Colony, allegedly drove the victim, whom he had befriended in 2020, to an isolated area near Sangowal and raped her in his car. When the victim rebuffed his advances, Harvinder promised to marry her, but later reneged. The incident took place on February 3.
Slumisation of Chandigarh: A bugbear that’s hard to tame
Even as UT administration pursues the ambitious goal of a slum-free Chandigarh with a fresh deadline of May-end, past experience shows that in the background of the demolition of a slum in one area, smaller slum clusters erupt elsewhere. In line with its target, it recently demolished Colony Number 4 and next in line are Janta Colony in Sector 25 and Sanjay Colony in Industrial Area, Phase 1.
Punjab told to submit action taken on Justice Kuldip Singh Tribunal report
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought details of action taken by the Punjab government on the report submitted by the Justice Kuldip Singh Tribunal on grabbing of shamlat land in Chandigarh's periphery. The order came from the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil, while posting the matter to July 18 for further hearing.
CBI dismisses four sub-inspectors for extortion bid on Chandigarh bizman
The Central Bureau of Investigation has dismissed its four sub-inspectors, posted in New Delhi, for trying to extort ₹25 lakh from a Ludhiana resident by threatening to implicate Abhishek Dogra, a resident of Civil Lines, Ludhiana, who runs a firm in IT Park, Chandigarh in a terrorism case. The accused CBI sub-inspectors (SI) are Sumit Gupta, Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat. SI Sumit was already under suspension. CBI also conducted searches at the accused's premises and found incriminating documents that are being scrutinised.
Chandigarh’s day temperature crosses 40°C as Cyclone Asani’s effect wanes
The maximum temperature crossed the dreaded 40C mark in Chandigarh on Thursday. At 40.6C, the day temperature was 1.6 degree above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. Thursday was the first day in May this year when the temperature breached the 40C mark. The minimum temperature also rose from 27.8C to 29.6C, 6.8C above normal. This is the highest minimum temperature since 29.5C on May 3.
