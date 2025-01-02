Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Hit by biker, man succumbs to injuries

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 03, 2025 05:34 AM IST

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Monu Kumar, son of the victim; the complainant said that on December 30, he along with father was standing alongside a road when an “over-speeding” motorcycle hit his father

Injured in a road mishap, a labourer succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday after struggling for life for two days. The Sahnewal police have registered an FIR against an unidentified biker who hit the deceased, identified as Sudhir Mahato, 55, of Kanganwal.

ASI Gurmukh Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 281 and 106 of the BNS has been registered against unidentified bike-borne man. (HT Photo)
ASI Gurmukh Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 281 and 106 of the BNS has been registered against unidentified bike-borne man. (HT Photo)

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Monu Kumar, son of the victim. The complainant said that on December 30, he along with father was standing alongside a road when an “over-speeding” motorcycle hit his father. He suffered severe injuries. After the mishap the bike borne man along with his aide managed to escape.

The complainant added that he rushed his father to the civil hospital. Sensing his critical condition, the doctors referred him to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday.

ASI Gurmukh Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 281 and 106 of the BNS has been registered against unidentified bike-borne man. The complainant has jotted down the registration number of the bike. The police have asked the regional transport officials to provide the details of the bike owner.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On