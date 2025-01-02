Ludhiana: Hit by biker, man succumbs to injuries

Injured in a road mishap, a labourer succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday after struggling for life for two days. The Sahnewal police have registered an FIR against an unidentified biker who hit the deceased, identified as Sudhir Mahato, 55, of Kanganwal. ASI Gurmukh Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 281 and 106 of the BNS has been registered against unidentified bike-borne man. (HT Photo)

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Monu Kumar, son of the victim. The complainant said that on December 30, he along with father was standing alongside a road when an “over-speeding” motorcycle hit his father. He suffered severe injuries. After the mishap the bike borne man along with his aide managed to escape.

The complainant added that he rushed his father to the civil hospital. Sensing his critical condition, the doctors referred him to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday.

