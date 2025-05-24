Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Ludhiana: Hosiery shop gutted in Sunder Nagar, no casualty reported

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 24, 2025 06:22 AM IST

The fire, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, broke out around 9.30 am; according to fire department officials, flames had already engulfed the shop by the time fire tenders reached the scene

Panic gripped the Sunder Nagar area on Friday morning after a massive fire broke out at a hosiery and packaging shop, Vishal Traders, reducing stock worth lakhs to ashes. The fire department officials said that there was no loss of life or injury, as the shop was closed at the time of the incident.

The fire, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, broke out around 9.30 am on Friday. (HT Photo)
The fire, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, broke out around 9.30 am. According to fire department officials, flames had already engulfed the shop by the time fire tenders reached the scene.

The shop, located in a densely populated commercial area, posed a major challenge for fire personnel due to its proximity to other establishments. According to eyewitnesses, panic spread quickly among local shopkeepers, many of whom temporarily shut their stores fearing the fire might spread.

Local residents claimed the fire started with a sudden spark in the electricity meter mounted outside the shop. “Before anyone could react, flames began erupting from inside,” said a nearby shopkeeper.

Sub-fire officer Aatish Rai, who supervised the firefighting operation, confirmed that the flames were brought under control within 90 minutes. “The preliminary assessment suggests a short circuit could have led to the fire, though a detailed report will confirm the exact cause,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Hosiery shop gutted in Sunder Nagar, no casualty reported
