Ludhiana hotel owner among 25 held during raid at dance party

As many as 25 persons including the hotel manager, a local businessman and seven women were arrested during a late-night raid at a dance party in a hotel.

Police said six of the seven arrested women dancers were from Delhi, while one was from Maharashtra, adding that the accused were served liquor by the hotel staff even though they did not have a liquor licence.

Inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, station head officer (SHO) at Division number 2 police station, said police had received information about a party at Pukhraj Hotel located on Brown road. Following the tip-off, police conducted a raid at the venue on Friday night and made the arrests.

Kaur said the hotel manager Sanjeev Jaiswal was among the attendees, which included local businessmen, journalists and other professionals.

The SHO said the hotel is owned by three partners, whose names are also being nominated in the FIR.

A case under sections 294 (obscene act or songs) of the Indian Penal Code and 61, 68 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at Division number 2 police station.