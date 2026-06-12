Ludhiana: Hotelier booked for ‘assaulting’ woman delivery executive

A woman working as a delivery executive for an e-commerce website was allegedly assaulted, harassed and molested by a hotelier while delivering a parcel in the Heera Bagh area of Jagraon on Wednesday. The police have launched an FIR against the hotelier Manmohan Katyal. The manager demanded strict legal action if the employee was assaulted over the dispute. (HT File)

The complainant, a resident of Jasowal village, said she has been delivering e-commerce parcels in the area for the past four years. According to her, she had gone to deliver a parcel at the residence of Katyal in Heera Bagh Colony, when the incident occurred.

The woman, who is a single mother, alleged that after accepting the parcel, a security guard asked her to come inside as the employer wanted to speak to her. She claimed that Katyal questioned her about a parcel delivered a few days earlier, alleging that it was the wrong item. When she explained that delivery staff only deliver sealed parcels provided by the company, an argument ensued.

The woman alleged that Katyal misbehaved with her and held her with ill intentions inside the premises. She claimed that after she came outside, he assaulted her, snatched her scooter, mobile phone and cash collected from deliveries, and threw away the parcels she was carrying.

She later approached the senior superintendent of police (SSP) office and was directed to the Bus Stand police post, where she lodged a complaint. Owing to her injuries, she was admitted to the Civil Hospital.

Responding to the allegations, Katyal denied claims of snatching the scooter, mobile phone or cash. He said that a few days earlier the delivery executive had handed over a wrong parcel worth around ₹700, and when she visited again he questioned her about it. According to him, she misbehaved during the conversation, and he has also submitted a complaint to the police.

The manager of the delivery company clarified that delivery personnel are not responsible if customers receive an incorrect product, as parcels are packed and dispatched by the seller or company. The executive’s role is limited to delivering sealed packages to the address provided. The manager demanded strict legal action if the employee was assaulted over the dispute.

ASI Balraj Singh said an FIR under sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 74 (assault or the use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 296 (obscene acts) of the BNS has been lodged against the accused, who is on the run. A hunt is on for his arrest.