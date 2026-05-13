Ludhiana: Husband, in-laws booked after 4 months in dowry death case

More than four months after the mysterious death of a 31-year-old newlywed woman, Shimlapuri Police Station has registered a case of dowry death and harassment against her husband and his family after the viscera report reportedly confirmed poisoning as the cause of death. FIR was registered under Sections 80, 85 and 3(5) of the BNS against the accused. (HT File)

The victim, Nisha, was married to Sahil Saini, a Haryana resident working in Ludhiana. The couple had been living in a rented accommodation in the Shimlapuri area. Besides Sahil, police have also booked his father Subhash Saini, mother Sunita and uncle Satish on the complaint of the victim’s father, Mohan Lal. According to the complainant, Nisha married Sahil on April 6, 2025, and was later subjected to harassment by her in-laws over dowry demands. He alleged the family had sought a car and later demanded ₹8 lakh for investment purposes.

Mohan Lal stated that Nisha had appeared for a Railway recruitment examination in January and travelled to Ludhiana the next day to stay with her husband. He alleged that on January 4, Nisha informed the family that Sahil had taken her to a relative’s house in Ludhiana, where they had a meal, after which she complained of severe indigestion. She was first admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to PGIMER in Chandigarh, where she died on January 12. Inspector Jatinder Kumar, SHO, said police had awaited the viscera report before initiating action. Following confirmation that poison caused the death, an FIR was registered under Sections 80 (dowry death), 85 (cruelty to a woman by husband or relatives) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS against the accused. No arrests have been made so far.