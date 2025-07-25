Ludhiana: Hygiene, studies poor at Samrala school, head to get notice: DEO

District education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur on Thursday said she came across several shortcomings in both academic functioning and management at Government Primary School, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Samrala, during her surprise inspection drive in Samrala and Machhiwara-2 blocks. District education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur interacting with students in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

She summoned the centre (block) head teacher and block resource coordinator and issued directions to rectify the flaws without delay. She emphasised implementing activity-based learning under the ‘Mission Samrath’ initiative to uplift students, according to their learning levels. “The Mission Samarth is clearly not being implemented effectively at the school. The overall hygiene on the premises was poor. During my interaction with the students, I posed a few questions but they were unable to respond. This points directly to a serious lapse in teaching standards. A formal notice will soon be issued to the school head teacher and the centre head teacher,” she stated.

According to the DEO, her visit to the Government Primary School in Garhi Tarkhana (Machhiwara-2 block) painted a positive picture. She expressed satisfaction with the school’s overall performance, appreciating both the academic level and administrative arrangements.

DEO Kaur also reviewed the ongoing special admission campaign. Kaur further shared that a district-wide “Beautiful Kitchen” mission is being run in government schools, for which clear guidelines have been issued to school heads. She urged schools in need of kitchen maintenance grants to send their requests through their respective block offices.

“Our priority is to provide children with a clean environment and nutritious food,” she said. She concluded by adding that teachers showing exceptional performance will be honoured at the district level, while those falling short of expectations will receive official notices.