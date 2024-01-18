Ludhiana: ICAR zonal sports tourney enters day two

The second day of the ICAR Zonal Sports Tournament (North Zone) 2023 witnessed a display of talent, as participants from across India clinched gold, silver, and bronze medals in various events. Winners displaying their medals during the second day of ICAR Zonal Sports Tournament (North Zone) held in Ludhiana. (HT)

Organised by ICAR-CIPHET, Ludhiana, the tournament brought together more than 800 participants from 24 institutes, representing seven Indian states, at the Sports Complex, PAU.

In an outstanding performance, CIFE, Mumbai, secured gold medals in javelin throw (women) and shotput (women). Other gold medallists include NBFGR, Lucknow, in javelin throw (men), CSSRI, Karnal, in shotput (men) , CIPHET, Ludhiana, in 200m race (women), and IIWBR, Karnal, in both 200m race (men) and 400m race (men). CPRI, Shimla, claimed the top spot in 800m race (men), and VPKAS, Almora, triumphed in the 1,500m race (men).

Silver medals were secured by CPRI, Shimla, in javelin throw (women), shotput (women), and shotput (men); VPKAS, Almora, in 400m and 800m race (men); CIFE, Mumbai, in 200m race (women); IISWC, Dehradun, in 200m race (men); and IIFSR, Meerut, in javelin throw (men).

Bronze medals were claimed by CIFE, Mumbai, in shotput (women), 200m race (women), and 200m race (men); CPRI, Shimla, in javelin throw (men) and 1,500m race (men); DMR, Solan, in javelin throw (women); CITH, Srinagar, in shotput (men); IIFSR, Meerut, in 400m race (men), and IISWC, Dehradun, in 800m race (men).

The tournament featured a plethora of matches in cricket, football, chess, carrom board, badminton, volleyball, and basketball.