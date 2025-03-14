Ludhiana: ICSSR-sponsored seminar at PAU explores AI for sustainable agriculture

The department of soil and water engineering, at College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAET), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), in collaboration with the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), Ludhiana Chapter, organised a one-day national seminar on ‘Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Agriculture: Innovations, Challenges, and Strategies for Collaboration’ here on Thursday. The seminar featured national and international experts delivering lectures on AI applications in agriculture. (HT Photo)

Sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), the seminar served as a platform for experts, researchers, and students to discuss the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing productivity, optimising resources, and ensuring sustainable agricultural practices.

The seminar witnessed 216 participants registering for the event and more than 160 attending in person. Attendees represented leading agricultural institutions and universities across India, including Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar (Haryana); SVBPUAT, Meerut (UP); CCS University, Meerut (UP); Banda University (UP); Lovely Professional University (LPU), Jalandhar; Regional Research Station (RRS), Bathinda; and Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University, Ferozepur. Several faculty members and students from PAU’s constituent colleges and departments such as FMPE, SWE, PFE, DREE, soil science, and extension education, also participated.

The chief guest Nachiket Kotwaliwale, director, ICAR-CIPHET, Ludhiana, who emphasised the responsible adoption of AI in agriculture for sustainable growth. Ajmer Singh Dhatt, director of research, PAU, highlighted the impact of AI on agricultural research and extension services. Manjeet Singh, dean, COAE&T, PAU, provided insights into AI advancements in agriculture and their relevance in modern-day farming.

Syed Ismail, secretary general, AAAE & consultant, NABCONS, Mumbai, discussed AI-driven decision-making in smart farming. Prof Nir Ohad, Tel Aviv University, Israel, spoke about the role of epigenetics in crop improvement.

The seminar’s technical sessions explored cutting-edge AI applications in various agricultural domains.

Raj Kumar Setia, PRSC, Ludhiana, presented on spatial machine learning for sustainable agriculture.

Anuj Grover, IIIT Delhi, discussed the integration of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) in future farming technologies. Rakesh Sharda, ICAR-CIPHET, Ludhiana, highlighted the role of AI in efficient water resource management.

A segment on research innovation featured more than 20 e-poster presentations, showcasing emerging AI-driven agricultural solutions. The top three presentations were recognised and awarded for their exceptional contributions.

The seminar concluded with a strong emphasis on AI’s potential to revolutionise Indian agriculture, ensuring sustainable and resilient food production systems for the future.