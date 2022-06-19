Ludhiana | Illegal commercial constructions in posh residential areas go unchecked
The increasing number of commercial constructions in residential areas is leading to traffic bottlenecks and parking issues even in posh areas of the city, even as the municipal corporation (MC) continues to turn a blind eye to the situation.
The MC has been facing flak over the illegal commercial constructions coming up in Model Town, Sarabha Nagar, BRS Nagar among other posh areas of the city.
Inderpal Singh, a resident of Model Town, said, a large number of shops have already been constructed on the old Krishna temple road in Model Town. “This is not a commercial road as per the master plan but still, illegal commercial constructions are going on unabated on the road, which is resulting in parking and traffic troubles.”
He further said, “Town planning schemes and residential areas are carved out by the government so that residents can live in a peaceful environment -- away from the chaotic commercial and industrial areas. But in the absence of any action by municipal authorities, these areas are also turning chaotic. The MC should take strict action against illegal commercial activities in residential areas.”
In the past, residents of BRS Nagar Block-C had also raised a similar issue and lambasted the authorities for failing to act against illegal commercial buildings in the residential area.
Inderpal Singh, a resident of BRS Nagar, said that commercial activities are also carried out on the internal residential streets/roads of the area, which is resulting in nuisance. “Whenever the matter is raised by residents, authorities cite political pressure for their inaction,” he added.
7,000 illegal commercial constructions found in survey
In a survey conducted around three years ago, the MC had found that over 7,000 commercial constructions have been come up in residential areas and the number may have further increased now.
A building branch official, requesting anonymity, said, “It is very difficult to take action against these buildings. Even now, commercial constructions are being raised under political patronage and the MC officials had to succumb to the pressure mounted by politicians.”
Assistant town planner (ATP) MS Bedi stated that regular action is being taken against illegal constructions in city, especially in the residential areas. Directions will be issued to building inspectors to conduct regular surveys in their respective areas, so that illegal constructions can be identified and required action can be taken against the same. Residents can also contact building branch officials, if they have any specific complaint in this regard.
