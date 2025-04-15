Ludhiana: Illegal slaughterhouse busted near Sirhind Canal, five arrested

In a major crackdown, Khanna police, in coordination with Gau Raksha Dal, busted an illegal slaughterhouse operating in a dense forested area near the Sirhind Canal, where cattle were allegedly being slaughtered for meat. Atleast 13 accused have been booked, and five of them have been arrested. The police recovered substantial evidence from the site, including cattle meat, plastic sheets, a modified motorcycle with cart, among other butchering tools. (HT Photo for representation)

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Samrala Tarlochan Singh, stated that Gurpreet Singh, national president of Joint Gau Raksha Dal, lodged a complaint after receiving a tip-off on Saturday night. The information stated that a group of butchers had gathered near Pawat Bridge to slaughter cattle.

Acting swiftly on the information, members of Gau Raksha Dal, including Gurpreet Singh, Nikshan Kumar, and Shiv Sena leader Raman Wadhera, alerted the Machhiwara police. A police team, led by SHO Harvinder Singh and Samrala SHO Pavittar Singh, immediately reached the site. Upon arrival, they found several men armed with sharp weapons in the act of slaughtering the animals. However, the suspects managed to flee the scene under the cover of darkness.

Despite the escape, the police recovered substantial evidence from the site, including cattle meat, plastic sheets, a modified motorcycle with cart, among other butchering tools.

The DSP confirmed that the accused have been booked under stringent legal provisions and that the religious sentiments of the community were deeply hurt by the act. He further stated that such activities have the potential to disturb communal harmony in the region.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ayub, Salim, Sawir, Yusuf, and Washir, all residents of the Pawat Bridge area. A manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused, including the kingpin of the illegal operation.

“Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused at the earliest. We will not allow such unlawful and sensitive acts to take root in the district,” said DSP Tarlochan Singh.