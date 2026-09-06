Delhi Metro warns content creators over phone-sticking video stunts

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has warned social media content creators and influencers against sticking mobile phones to Metro train windows to shoot videos in moving trains. The DMRC issued a statement on social media after noticing some creators indulging in such acts. (HT Photo)

The DMRC issued a statement on social media after noticing some creators indulging in such acts.

“This act can cause inconvenience or even injury to other passengers and can damage the mobile phone devices of the users. DMRC authorities are viewing this with all seriousness and if any content creator is caught indulging in such a shoot, necessary action shall be taken. Therefore, the content creators are hereby directed to not shoot such videos within the Delhi Metro premises,” DMRC warned in a statement.

Also read: ‘Phones stuck to Delhi Metro’ reels catch DMRC’s eye, creators warned: ‘Viewing this with all seriousness’

To be sure, DMRC prohibits filming reels, dance videos, musical performances, or any activity that causes inconvenience to fellow passengers.

The warning comes after multiple videos showing the trend surfaced on social media over the past few days.