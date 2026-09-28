Former banker accuses bank union of 'betrayal' as 3-day strike gets deferred: 'Who will return their Sunday?'

A former banker has accused the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) of “betrayal” after the 3-day nationwide bank strike, scheduled from September 28 to 30, was deferred hours before it was due to begin. The bank strike was deferred after a meeting between the IBA and the UFBU at 9:30 pm on Sunday. ((Representational image generated using AI)

Taking to Instagram, Swarnakshi Jha, a former PSU banker, criticised the union leadership, saying that bank employees had made significant sacrifices in preparation for the strike but were not consulted before the decision to defer it. “THE STRIKE IS DEFERRED. BUT WHO WILL RETURN THEIR SUNDAY?” Jha wrote in the post.

The former banker claimed that employees had been called to work on a weekly holiday, leaves were cancelled and probationers were pressured, while families were also asked to make adjustments. “Employees stood ready to lose three days’ salary because they believed their collective leadership would stand firm,” she wrote.

However, the planned strike was called off at the eleventh hour. “Then, just hours before the strike, the leadership stepped back,” Jha said, criticising the lack of transparency behind the decision.

Check out the post here.

She pointed out that there was no public consultation with ordinary members, no clearly disclosed written assurance and no visible achievement matching the sacrifice demanded. Expressing bankers’ deep frustration, she questioned the expectation that employees would simply return to their branches. “And now employees are expected to report on Monday as if nothing happened?” she wrote.

“Do not ask bankers for unity while decisions are made without them. Do not collect membership fees and then disappear when representation is needed most. Association fees are not donations. They are payment for representation,” she added.

Jha further demanded that the leadership make public the written commitment, deadline and consequences if the assurances are not fulfilled. “Otherwise, the office-bearers responsible must resign. And members have every right to collectively reconsider whom they are paying to represent them,” she said.

Concluding the post, Jha wrote, “Employees sacrificed their Sunday. The leadership sacrificed their trust. That trust will not return through another circular.”

“SHAME ON LEADERSHIP THAT DEMANDS SACRIFICE FROM EMPLOYEES BUT OFFERS SURRENDER IN RETURN,” she added.

(Also Read: 3-day bank strike deferred after talks between bank body and unions)

Why was the bank strike deferred? The UFBU had called the nationwide strike over several pending demands, including the long-standing demand to declare all Saturdays as holidays for bank employees.

The strike was deferred after a meeting between the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the UFBU at 9:30 pm on Sunday. According to the UFBU, the decision followed an assurance from the IBA on the unions’ demands.

A high-level committee comprising representatives of the IBA and UFBU will now discuss the demand to declare the remaining Saturdays as holidays and explore alternatives to reach a solution acceptable to all stakeholders and customers.

The two sides also discussed the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Scale IV and above officers. It was agreed that discussions could begin, with the IBA proposing modifications to the government to address observations raised by unions and associations.

The UFBU also said that residual issues mentioned in the minutes dated March 8, 2024, would be taken up for discussion for early resolution.

“In view of the above, it was agreed by the UFBU that the proposed agitational programmes and strike actions will be deferred,” the union said in its circular.