Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Ludhiana: IMA pays tribute to Pahalgam victims

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 06, 2025 05:58 AM IST

The candle march witnessed participation of over 50 doctors from the Indian Medical Association and garnered support from the public, demonstrating the collective desire for peace

The local chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) organised a candle march here on Sunday to pay tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

As many as 50 doctors from the local chapter of the Indian Medical Association participated in a candle march on Sunday. (HT Photo)
As many as 50 doctors from the local chapter of the Indian Medical Association participated in a candle march on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The march witnessed participation of over 50 doctors from the Indian Medical Association and garnered support from the public, demonstrating the collective desire for peace.

Patron of IMA Ludhiana and member of the Punjab Medical Council, Dr Manoj Sobti, noted that the march served as a message against terrorism and honoured the memory of the victims. He urged that the government should ensure safety at tourist places and make sure that such incidents are not repeated.

Dr Dheeraj Aggarwal, president IMA Ludhiana, said, “The Indian Medical Association condemns the attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam. We stand united against terrorism and pay our tributes and condolences to the families and the victims.”

Expressing sorrow, Dr Ruchi Mutneja, secretary of IMA Ludhiana, emphasised the commitment towards peace as caregivers.

