Ludhiana Improvement Trust chief orders survey to identify encroachments on trust’s land

Chairman of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Tarsem Singh Bhinder on Tuesday held a meeting with officers and employees of the trust and reviewed day-to-day functioning in the presence of executive officers and the superintending engineer. The technical wing was also asked to take firm action against unauthorised constructions and fresh encroachments in various LIT development schemes. (HT Photo for representation)

During the interaction, the chairman told the staff that the trust was receiving several complaints from residents regarding pending works and alleged encroachments on LIT land. To address the issue, he directed the concerned wings to begin door-to-door surveys in all LIT scheme areas to identify encroachments on trust properties. He said action, including demolition drives, would be taken in the coming year wherever violations were found.

Bhinder also announced that a special facilitation camp would be organised at the LIT office on December 18 to provide relief to the public. Officials from different branches would sit at one place to clear pending matters related to no-objection certificates (NOCs), property registration and other routine services. He said that while some cases get delayed due to legal or financial reasons, most applications would be disposed of within a single day during the camp.

All officers and employees were instructed to remain present on the day of the camp and were told not to take leave so that public grievances could be addressed smoothly.

Emphasising discipline, the chairman directed all staff to strictly adhere to office timings from 9 am to 5 pm and ensure timely disposal of official correspondence. He said delays in files and emails often cause unnecessary hardship to the public and must be avoided.

Bhinder further instructed employees to maintain proper conduct in the office and extend due respect to public representatives such as chairpersons, councillors and sarpanches visiting the trust. He cautioned the staff against any illegal or unethical practices that could harm their service careers or damage the image of the trust and the government.

