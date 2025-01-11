Ludhiana: In Machhiwara, farmers block key roads over Sirhind Canal project

Accusing the government of reneging on its prior promise regarding non-concretisation of Sirhind Canal and the usage of the removed soil for strengthening embankments locally, farmers once again blocked key roads on Friday. The roads connecting Ludhiana to Ropar and Khanna to Nawanshahr came to a standstill. The agitation was led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha at the Garhi Bridge in Machhiwara. Protesters block a road in Machhiwara , Ludhiana, on Friday. (HT photo)

Samrala SDM Rajneesh Arora tried to pacify the protesters, claiming that the SDO and JE responsible for removing soil from the canal had been suspended following allegations of malpractice. Additionally, a contractor will face a detailed investigation and potential legal action, farmers were told. The protesters alleged collusion between officials and the contractor.

Farmer leaders Sukhwinder Singh Bhattian, Hardeep Singh Giaspura, Joginder Singh Seha and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Parmjit Singh Dhillon said the administration had promised during a recent meeting that the canal would not be concretised and that removed soil would be used locally to strengthen the embankments. They accused officials and the contractor of diverting the soil elsewhere, “creating risks” for nearby roads and fields.

The road blockade caused severe inconvenience to commuters, forcing the police to arrange alternative routes. Protesters made it clear that the agitation would not be called off until all their demands were met.

SDM Arora, along with DSP Tarlochan Singh and irrigation officials, met the protesters and assured them of strict action against those involved. “The SDO and the JE responsible for soil removal have already been suspended. The contractor’s role is under scrutiny, and legal action will be initiated if found guilty,” he said.

Despite the assurances, the farmers continued their protest.