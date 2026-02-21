Ludhiana industrialist’s ₹7-cr digital arrest case: ED files prosecution complaint against four

The Enforcement Directorate filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against four persons in Jalandhar’s special PMLA court on Friday in the money laundering case linked to the digital arrest of Ludhiana-based industrialist SP Oswal. The ED probe stems from the FIR registered by the Cyber Crime police station, Ludhiana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Oswal, chairman of the Vardhman Group, was put under digital arrest in August 2023 by fraudsters who posed as officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and allegedly extorted ₹7 crore from him.

The ED probe stems from the FIR registered by the Cyber Crime police station, Ludhiana. Nine additional FIRs related to cybercrime or digital arrest involving the same group were also included in the investigation.

The federal agency has primarily named four accused, including Arpit Rathore of Kanpur, who was kingpin of the scam, along with three other accomplices, Rumi Kalita, Anand Chaudhary and Atanu Chaudhary.

In the prosecution complaint, the ED stated that the Proceeds of Crime (PoC) were initially credited in the bank accounts of Rigglo Ventures Private Limited and Frozenman Warehousing and Logistics, which were allegedly handled by Rathore and Rumi Kalita.

“An APK (Android Package Kit) application ‘AMMFORWARD’ was used by the accused for speedy routing of PoC. Arpit Rathore provided various mule bank accounts of persons belonging to Cambodia, Vietnam and others, and received commission in the form of virtual digital assets (cryptocurrency),” the ED spokesperson said.

“The PoC were subsequently transferred to multiple mule bank accounts in a systematic manner, thereby facilitating the diversion and concealment of the proceeds of cybercrime. A portion of the PoC was further layered through various shell entities and remitted outside India by adopting trade-based money laundering mechanisms,” the spokesperson added.

The cash was utilised for acquisition of virtual digital assets, which were credited in the accounts of foreign nationals after retaining commission. These mule accounts were opened by inducing economically vulnerable individuals with false promises of arranging loans or providing employment.

On February 17, the ED had attached ₹1.76 crore of funds deposited in a mule bank accounts.

Accused Arpit Rathore was taken into custody by the ED’s Jalandhar regional office on December 31 after the agency carried out searches on his premises in Kanpur. His accomplice, Rumi Kalita, was arrested from Assam on December 23.

An ED official said Rathore allegedly played a significant role in not only the digital arrest of Oswal but also in several other cybercrimes and frauds targeting innocent people.