Ludhiana industrialists catch insights on AI implemention

The Ludhiana Management Association (LMA) on Saturday organised an informative session on the potential artificial intelligence (AI) offered for the city’s industry. The discussions emphasised the current applications of AI and its vast potential to redefine industries, making it clear that AI is not just a tool for the future but a transformative force for today. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Accenture managing director, and lead - applied intelligence, Pranav Arora, and Boston Consulting Group AI consultant Rashik Gupta apprised the local industry leaders with the subject and how they could capitalise on it.

Over 200 LMA members attended the session. The theme was ‘The implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the textile, bicycle, and ancillary industries of Ludhiana.’

According to LMA release, “The session underscored the critical importance of AI in shaping the future of business and industry, providing attendees with a rare opportunity to gain insights from leading minds in the field. Highlighting the transformative potential of AI, the event catalysed change in Ludhiana’s business community, encouraging the adoption of intelligent technologies to enhance efficiency, innovation, and competitiveness.

Besides the valuable insights, the gathering also provided a networking opportunity, allowing participants to engage and bring about collaborative innovation and mutual growth in the region.

The discussions emphasised the current applications of AI and its vast potential to redefine industries, making it clear that AI is not just a tool for the future but a transformative force for today.

LMA president Harpreet Kang said, “This gathering has illuminated the path forward for our industries, highlighting AI’s pivotal role in our collective advancement. It’s an exciting time for Ludhiana’s business sector as we embrace the future together.”

LMA general secretary Raghav Choudhary said, “The enthusiasm and engagement from our community today signal a bright future for AI in Ludhiana. We are at the threshold of a new era, ready to harness the power of AI for the betterment of our industries and our region.”