Ludhiana: Jewellery, cash stolen from wedding reception

A wedding reception on Ferozepur Road turned into a nightmare for the hosts when an unidentified thief walked away with bags containing jewellery and cash, exposing glaring lapses in security in the marriage palace. Despite the suspect being clearly visible in CCTV footage, police have so far failed to identify him. (HT Photo for representation)

The incident took place during the reception of Vandana Badal, daughter of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar resident Narinder Kumar, at a hotel, opposite PAU gate number 2. Vandana, who had recently married Kulwinder Singh in Cyprus, was hosting relatives and friends when the brazen theft occurred.

The handbags of Narinder Kumar’s wife and relatives, Chanchal and Neha, suddenly went missing amid the celebrations. The bags reportedly contained expensive jewellery and cash, plunging the joyous occasion into chaos. Family members tried to trace the bags immediately, but the thief had vanished without a trace.

Caught in CCTV footage

On being informed, cops from the division number 5 police station reached the venue and initiated an investigation. CCTV footage revealed a man dressed in a black coat and trousers moving suspiciously across the party hall. The accused, who appeared to have mingled with the crowd unnoticed, discreetly slipped two handbags under his coat before fleeing.

Despite the suspect being clearly visible in CCTV footage, police have so far failed to identify him. ASI Mohan Lal, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the unidentified accused.