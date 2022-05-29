Ludhiana: Jewellery shop employee booked for theft
Division number 8 police have booked an employee of a jewellery shop for allegedly stealing items worth lakhs on Friday.
The accused has been identified as Akash of Chaura Bazaar. The FIR has been registered following the statement of Lalit Chopra of Rishi Nagar.
The complainant said that on Friday, they were present in the store and were attending to customers. At 9pm, they checked all jewellery pieces before keeping them in the strong room, he said, adding that while counting the pieces, they found some gold jewellery missing. Thereafter, they scanned the CCTV footage and found Akash stealing the jewellery -- three gold chains and as many necklaces.
Division Number 8 SHO Kamaljeet Singh said Akash was working at the jewellery store for the past one year. “About three months ago, he took leave and went to his home town. He joined duty a few days back and on Friday, executed the theft. We will arrest the accused soon. A case under Section 380 (theft) of IPC has been registered,” he added.
Congress leader booked for cleaning statue of Rajiv Gandhi with his turban
The joint co-coordinator of Kisan Congress, a wing of All India Congress Committee, has been booked for hurting religious sentiments by cleaning a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi installed in a park in Salem Tabri with Gursimran Singh Mand's turban. The action against Gursimran Singh Mand has been taken around 10 months after the incident. Mand had reached the spot and cleaned the statue with his turban, which sparked a row.
Ludhiana: Police issue advisory against fraudsters posing as officials
The cybercrime wing of Punjab Police has issued an advisory to mobile phone users to be cautious of fraudsters who have found new ways to trap and dupe people. These fraudsters pose as officers and dupe people by sending them suspicious links on WhatsApp. Three such cases have been reported in Ludhiana in the past 45 days wherein fraudsters duped people by impersonating officials. The police have solved only one case till now.
Ludhiana: Staff of manufacturing unit caught dumping waste in green belt
At the time when residents have been raising hue and cry over rising pollution, staffers of a saddle manufacturing unit, Surindra Saddles, were caught dumping untreated electroplating waste in a green belt in Phase 5 of Focal Point on Friday evening. MC officials impounded the vehicle and filed a complaint with police and Punjab Pollution Control Board for further action.
Ludhiana: Neighbour booked for trying to rape girl
A man has been booked for trying to rape a 13-year-old girl who lives in his neighbourhood in Dholewal, police said on Saturday. The girl's mother approached the police to lodge an FIR against the accused, a resident of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar. The complainant said that on Friday, her daughter was returning from tuition when the accused intercepted her. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, Division Number 6 SHO added.
Ludhiana: Food delivery man ‘robbed’ of ₹1 lakh
Three motorcycle-borne robbers targeted a food delivery man and took away ₹1 lakh after thrashing The victim, Gurwinder Singh, 26 on the elevated road near Master Tara Singh College on Saturday evening. On being informed, CIA staff and Division Number 1 police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The victim, Gurwinder Singh, 26, said he worked for a food delivery company. Division Number 1 SHO, Inspector Amritpal Singh, said the matter appeared suspicious.
