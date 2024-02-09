Ludhiana: Juvenile among seven held for robberies

Police have arrested seven persons, including a juvenile, for the spree of robberies in the city in the last six months. The police have recovered a total of 12 bikes, 1 scooter and five mobile phones from their possession (Getty image)

Police said that three of the accused are yet to be arrested.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Except the 16-year-old juvenile, who is a Class 10 student, all other accused are aged between 18 and 19 years.

The police have recovered a total of 12 bikes, 1 scooter and five mobile phones from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rohin Singh alias Raja, 19, of Shimlapuri, Lovedeep Singh alias Prem, 19, of Shimlapuri, Paramjeet Singh alias Bunty, 19, of Daba, Rajveer Singh alias Deepu, 19, of Daba, Milan Kumar, 18, of Shimlapuri, Sidakdeep Singh, 19, of Moga.

Three more gang members, including Pradeep Pal alias Gabba of Daba, Yashdev of Shimlapuri and Yash Kumar alias Dhuna of Moga are yet to be arrested.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that the gang had recently targeted a pizza delivery boy and his friend at Sua road and robbed them of cash and mobile phones, where they were going to deliver a pizza.

A case was lodged against them at Sadar police station. The same gang had assaulted security personnel of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on the same night.

The DCP added that the accused during questioning stated that they used to sell robbed bikes, mobile phones to Yash Kumar alias Dhuna of Moga, who would further sell it to labourers.

Assistant commissioner of police- south Guriqbal Singh said that the accused are school dropouts and jobless. They indulged in crime to make easy money. The accused Robin, Milan and Rajveer have one FIR each lodged against them at Sadar police station. They were executing the snatchings for the past six months.