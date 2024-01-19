Ludhiana: Key private hospitals set to provide free facilities to road accident victims

In a of support for the upcoming Farishtey scheme by the Punjab government, leading private hospitals in Ludhiana, including Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and Mohandai Oswal Hospital, have committed to providing free medical treatment to roadside accident victims under this initiative. Key private hospitals set to provide free facilities to road accident victims in Ludhiana. (HT)

Amid some confusion surrounding the guidelines, the state government has taken a definitive stance, deciding to fully sponsor the treatment of all victims under the scheme. This flagship programme, initiated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, is scheduled to be launched on January 26.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Medical superintendent Dr Allen Joseph of CMCH expressed the hospitals’ commitment, stating, “As per discussions held with Punjab health minister and other stakeholders, we have decided to offer help in this noble cause. We have submitted our consent to the Civil Surgeon Ludhiana; however, for full clarity, the guidelines of the scheme are still awaited.”

According to the initial proposal finalised by the state government, the scheme aims to provide free treatment to all road accident victims within the first 48 hours of the mishap, encompassing both government and private hospitals. Private hospitals have been offered rates in accordance with the Ayushman Bharat Sehat Bima Yojana, outlined in a rate list of 52 packages for treating accident victims.

“Treating roadside accidents has various considerations depending on the severity of the patient. A patient might need ortho surgery or head surgery, which are usually very expensive and take a long time to recover. However, we are not focused on the business; we are happy to be part of this initiative that is focused on reducing the mortality rate of roadside accidents,” said Dr Shelly, medical superintendent of Mohandai Oswal Hospital.

Under the scheme, individuals transporting road accident victims to the hospital for treatment will be honoured and rewarded with ₹2,000. Those aiding the victim will also receive a certificate of appreciation. Importantly, there will be no questioning by police or hospital authorities from the person bringing the road accident victim to the hospital, unless they wish to become an eyewitness.

Commenting on the participation of private players in this scheme, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh said, “Many private hospitals, including DMCH, CMCH, and Oswal, have already given their consent to be enrolled under this scheme. However, we are still in talks with many other private stakeholders, and the process is still in the pipeline. We are hopeful that more hospitals will come forward to make this scheme a success.”