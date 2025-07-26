Ludhiana: Khanna civil hospital gynaec suspended for ‘negligence’ after newborn’s death

Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh today ordered immediate suspension of a gynaecologist at the Khanna civil hospital for “negligence” in connection with a newborn’s death. The minister warned that the doctor’s medical licence could be revoked and legal action may follow pending further investigation. Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh addressing mediapersons at Khanna hospital. (HT Photo)

The patient, Manpreet Kaur, a pregnant woman, was brought to the hospital around 8 pm on July 21 by her family. Despite undergoing regular treatment at the facility for nine months, she was referred to another hospital during delivery hours. The attending emergency doctor, Dr Amardeep, allegedly consulted gynecologist Dr Kavita Sharma over phone who suggested referring the patient to Patiala, instead of arriving at the hospital to assess her condition.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Maninder Singh Bhasin rushed to the hospital at around 10 pm, called in a pediatrician and anesthetist, and proceeded to conduct an emergency C-section himself. The surgery was successfully performed, stabilising the mother’s condition.

However, the newborn, who had ingested meconium in the womb, was in a critical state. Despite efforts to resuscitate the infant, she was referred first to Patiala, where a lack of ventilator facilities prompted a second referral to PGIMER in Chandigarh. The family alleged that the ambulance ferrying the newborn ran out of oxygen midway, causing further distress. “By the time a second ambulance was arranged, her body had turned blue,” said Raj Lakhia, baby’s uncle. The infant was declared dead on arrival at PGIMER.

“Any negligence in patient care is unacceptable and will face strict consequences,” said the minister. Following the incident, a three-member committee, comprising an SMO and two specialists, was constituted to investigate. The committee’s report found the gynaecologist’s failure to address the case with due seriousness.

In a message to health staff, Dr Singh urged them to perform their duties with utmost honesty, dedication and diligence, warning of severe repercussions for lapses. He commended the health department’s workforce, highlighting that 98% of its doctors risked their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic to save countless lives.

‘Plans afoot to hire medics’

In response to queries about the shortage of doctors in Doraha and Payal hospitals, Dr Singh noted that the state has recruited approximately 3,000 healthcare workers recently, with plans to onboard 1,000 additional doctors soon. He outlined plans to ensure 24-hour maternal and child care, emergency services and initial treatment for heart attacks and neurological conditions at district-level and highway-adjacent government hospitals.

Additionally, he stated that the government would establish 10-12 advanced hospitals across Punjab for specialised treatments, including heart surgeries, organ transplants and orthopedic care.

He also highlighted that government hospitals in Khanna, Tarn Taran, Dasuya, Tanda and Chamkaur Sahib were already providing initial care for heart attack patients, with referrals to larger facilities for advanced treatment.

He also announced that Punjab is set to become the first state in India to offer free health insurance (worth up to ₹10 lakh) to its entire population of 3 crore.

Dr Balbir Singh also conducted house-to-house inspections to check larvae in various parts of Khanna. He urged the community to prevent mosquito breeding by ensuring water does not accumulate in containers, rooftops, or courtyards.

He stated that the health department is fully committed to curbing dengue’s spread, emphasising that the campaign’s primary goal is to protect lives from this potentially fatal disease. He called on residents to maintain cleanliness, prevent water stagnation, and ensure proper drainage in their surroundings.