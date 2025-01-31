Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Labourer assaulted, robbed of 80k, scooter

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 31, 2025 10:07 PM IST

35-year-old Asnari, a resident of Kakowal area in Ludhiana, fled to save himself and returned some time later, only to find his scooter missing from the spot

Two unidentified miscreants allegedly assaulted a labourer and snatched his scooter and 80,000 in Kakowal village on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Ludhiana police said the accused initially attempted to snatch victim Mohammad Asmat Ansari’s mobile phone at knifepoint (Representational image)
Ludhiana police said the accused initially attempted to snatch victim Mohammad Asmat Ansari’s mobile phone at knifepoint (Representational image)

Police said the accused initially attempted to snatch victim Mohammad Asmat Ansari’s mobile phone at knifepoint.

35-year-old Asnari, a resident of Kakowal area, fled to save himself and returned some time later, only to find his scooter missing from the spot. He immediately alerted the police.

Following his complaint, assistant commissioner of police (ACP East) Devinder Chaudhary and a Jodhewal police team reached the spot and took up an investigation.

Ansari was heading towards Kakowal village for work around 1 pm when he stopped his scooter to take a phone call.

As he was engaged on the call, two men on a bike turned up. He alleged one of the accused was wielding a sharp-edged weapon and demanded his mobile phone. When he resisted, the accused slashed his hand, forcing him to flee with his mobile, he said.

Ansari said the accused drove away with the scooter, which contained 80,000.

ACP Chaudhary said that the victim recorded a statement with the police and a first-information report (FIR) is being registered. Police have launched a probe and are working to track down the suspects, he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On