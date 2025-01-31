Ludhiana: Labourer assaulted, robbed of 80k, scooter

Two unidentified miscreants allegedly assaulted a labourer and snatched his scooter and ₹80,000 in Kakowal village on Friday afternoon, officials said. Ludhiana police said the accused initially attempted to snatch victim Mohammad Asmat Ansari’s mobile phone at knifepoint (Representational image)

Police said the accused initially attempted to snatch victim Mohammad Asmat Ansari’s mobile phone at knifepoint.

35-year-old Asnari, a resident of Kakowal area, fled to save himself and returned some time later, only to find his scooter missing from the spot. He immediately alerted the police.

Following his complaint, assistant commissioner of police (ACP East) Devinder Chaudhary and a Jodhewal police team reached the spot and took up an investigation.

Ansari was heading towards Kakowal village for work around 1 pm when he stopped his scooter to take a phone call.

As he was engaged on the call, two men on a bike turned up. He alleged one of the accused was wielding a sharp-edged weapon and demanded his mobile phone. When he resisted, the accused slashed his hand, forcing him to flee with his mobile, he said.

Ansari said the accused drove away with the scooter, which contained ₹80,000.

ACP Chaudhary said that the victim recorded a statement with the police and a first-information report (FIR) is being registered. Police have launched a probe and are working to track down the suspects, he said.