Ludhiana: Labourer booked for raping 13-yr-old daughter
A man from Boparai Khurd village in Raikot was on Saturday booked for raping his 13-year-old daughter.
The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim’s mother. The complainant said she has two children with the accused, who is a labourer, including a son and a daughter.
She said her husband, who is a habitual drinker, thrashed her and their children on Thursday night. After that, he pushed her and their son out of the house. The woman said she then went to her in-laws’ house in the same village
She came back home after some time, assuming that her husband would be asleep, but was shocked to find him raping her daughter. Meanwhile, her in-laws also turned up there and on seeing them, the accused fled.
The victim, a Class-8 student, said her father had been raping her for the past few months and had threatened to kill her by setting her on fire if she told anyone.
Sub-inspector Jaspreet Kaur, investigating officer, said a case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A hunt is on for his arrest.
On Friday, a man from Gurbachan Colony, Lohara, had been arrested for raping his 17-year-old stepdaughter.
Man booked for raping co-worker
A resident of Abdullapur Basti has been booked for raping his colleague. The Focal Point police have lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Jass .
The 22-year-old victim said she worked with Jaspreet at the factory outlet of a readymade garment manufacturing unit. She said he raped her twice and when she asked him to marry her, he refused.
Sub-inspector Jaswinder Kaur, investigating officer, said a rape case has been registered.
-
Trader’s murder in Ludhiana: Younger brother, accomplice arrested; 2 aides at large
Two days after a 36-year-old building materials trader was found hacked to death at Rod village in Meharban, victim Balkar Singh's younger brother and his accomplice were arrested on Saturday. The arrested accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, 28, victim Balkar Singh's brother and Saurav Kumar. The axe used in the murder has been recovered from them. Their two other aides, Kuldeep Singh and Gauri, both residents of Jagirpur village, are at large.
-
Kanwariya killed, five injured in road accident near Kaithal
A-31-year-old kanwariya was killed and five others sustained injuries as a truck hit their pick-up truck near Keorak village on the Hisar-Chandigarh highway. The police said that there were around 20 people in the pick-up truck going to bring “kanwar” from Haridwar. The five injured namely Gagan, Sunil Chatuala, Narender, Amit and Harish, all residents of Hisar, have been hospitalised and their condition was said to be stable.
-
Haryana panchayat polls to be held in September
Haryana state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Saturday announced that the election to the Panchayati Raj Institutions will be held as per schedule in September across the state. There are 6,288 panchayats in Haryana which elect 62,022 panches, 22 presidents and 488 members of zila parishad, 143 presidents and 3,080 members of panchayat samitis. Singh said that training of polling and counting of votes will be given to the employees in advance.
-
Fire in Kurukshetra hotel room: Kaithal man succumbs to burn injuries
A day after a 29-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries while a man sustained serious burn injuries as the hotel room, they were staying in caught fire near Brahma Sarovar of Kurukshetra, the man also succumbed to his burn injuries at the PGI, Chandigarh. The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar of Taragarh village of Kaithal and he was posted as a clerk in the army.
-
PSPCL issues notification for 300 free power units a month
Patiala: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Saturday issued a notification of providing 300 units to free power to state consumers per month. State power minister Harbhajan Singh said he notification entails granting free 600 units of electricity bimonthly (300 units per month) to all domestic consumers. As per the notification, in case of bimonthly consumption of up to 600 units (300 units per month), there would be zero bill for all domestic consumers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics