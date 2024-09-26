Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Ladhowal toll free from today as workers announce stir

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 26, 2024 10:46 PM IST

Darshan Singh Ladi, the union’s president, stated that the workers’ demands have not been met for a long time, which led to this decision.

Commuters will be able to cross the Ladhowal toll plaza without paying the user charges from Friday as the workers’ union has announced a stir.

The union has announced that the Ladhowal Toll Plaza will be closed indefinitely from September 27. (HT File)
The union has announced that the Ladhowal Toll Plaza will be closed indefinitely from September 27. (HT File)

Ladhowal toll is among the most expensive plazas in the state. The decision to make the toll ‘free’ was taken during a meeting of Toll Plaza Workers Union, Punjab.

Workers’ union president Darshan Singh Ladi said the staffers demands have not been met for a long time, which has led to them taking this decision.

According to Darshan Singh, discussions with company officials regarding the workers’ demands have been ongoing for months but no resolution has been reached.

Ladi said the employees are not being granted any government holidays and their provident fund (PF) contribution are not being deducted as well.

