 Ludhiana leads in student intake across Punjab - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
Ludhiana leads in student intake across Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 17, 2024 05:24 AM IST

Ludhiana district has a total intake of 576 students in the Schools of Eminence, out of which 432 seats are reserved for the students of government schools and the rest 144 for the students coming from private institutions

The result of the entrance examination for admissions to Schools of Eminence and Meritorious Schools in Class 9 was declared on Monday and of all the districts in the state, Ludhiana has the maximum intake of students in SOEs for the session 2024-25.

Ludhiana is followed by Patiala with 360 seats and Jalandhar with 324 seats. (HT File Photo)
Ludhiana district has a total intake of 576 students in the Schools of Eminence, out of which 432 seats are reserved for the students of government schools and the rest 144 for the students coming from private institutions. Among 432 government seats, 221 are reserved for general category students, 43 each for economically weaker sections (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC), 108 for Scheduled Caste (SC) and 17 for physically handicapped (PH) students. 51% of the total seats of the private students have been reserved for the students belonging to general category, 10% each for EWS and OBC, 25% for SC students and the rest 4% for PH students.

Ludhiana is followed by Patiala with 360 seats and Jalandhar with 324 seats. The districts with the least number of seats, which are 72, are Kapurthala, Malerkotla and Pathankot.

The entrance examination was conducted on March 30 across the district, in which the students were required to answer the questions based on English, mathematics, science, mental ability and logical reasoning and were also given a choice to select their school of preference.

In the state, 5,449 students qualified for admission into meritorious schools out of 9,540 registered. A total of 124 students qualified for the School Of Eminence (SOE) Doraha, 153 for SOE Jagraon, 327 for Kishori Lal Jethi SOE Khanna, 92 for SOE Baddowal Cantt, 102 Shaheed Paramjeet Singh SOE Gill, 77 for SOE Model Town, 55 for SOE Jawahar nagar, 182 for SOE Millerganj (Dholewal), 145 for SOE Sahnewal, 246 for SOE Mundian Kalan, 100 for Dadahur, 168 for SOE Sekhewal, 464 for Indrapuri and 122 for SOE Girls, Division III.

