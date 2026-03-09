Ludhiana: LIT’s ‘bid to auction’ EWS plots under scanner

The functioning of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has come under scrutiny after it emerged that several residential plots reserved for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) were allegedly put up for open auction over the past year instead of being allotted to eligible beneficiaries through the prescribed category process. The development has raised concerns among residents and long-time applicants, who question whether plots meant for poor families are being diverted through a procedure that allows open bidding. A plot reserve for EWS category in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, on Sunday. (Manish HT)

The issue assumes significance at a time when the Punjab government is highlighting welfare initiatives and financial assistance for economically weaker sections during the ongoing budget session. Critics say that while the government claims to prioritise the welfare of underprivileged families, the alleged auctioning of EWS plots paints a contradictory picture at the local level.

Information accessed from the LIT office shows that at least six auctions of 40-square-yard plots reserved under the EWS category have been conducted in the past year. Instead of being allotted to applicants registered under the EWS category, these plots were reportedly placed in open auctions where anyone could participate.

Records reveal that the first such auction was conducted in March 2025, during which 10 EWS plots were put up for auction and five were allotted. The second auction took place in August 2025, when 16 plots were placed on the block but only three could be allotted.

In the third auction conducted in October 2025, 13 plots were put up for open bidding. However, although one bidder was initially selected, the allotment was later rejected. The fourth attempt was made in December 2025, but the process reportedly failed as no bidder turned up.

The fifth auction was conducted in January 2026, when 13 plots were again put on sale. One bidder was selected, but the matter later reached the court and the allotment remains under dispute.

The sixth auction was conducted on March 5, 2026, though the results of the auction are yet to be opened.

The repeated attempts to auction plots meant for economically weaker families have raised serious concerns among residents and applicants who say they have been waiting for years to obtain a small residential plot under the EWS quota.

One such applicant, a senior citizen belonging to the economically weaker section, said he had applied for a 40-square-yard plot decades ago but had been running from pillar to post without success. “These plots are meant for people like us. But instead of giving them to eligible poor families, the authorities are putting them in open auctions,” he said.

Ashish, one of the bidders who participated in the process, also pointed out the lack of clarity in the procedure. “These plots are reserved for the economically weaker section. When they are put in open auction, it creates confusion about eligibility and fairness. The authorities should clearly explain under which rules such auctions are being conducted,” he said.

Arvind Sharma, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, questioned the government’s priorities. “On one hand, the government announces welfare schemes and even provides ₹1,000 assistance to certain categories, but on the other hand poor families are unable to get even a small plot meant for them,” he said.

When contacted, LIT chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder said the matter had come to his notice. “The issue is under my knowledge and I have marked an inquiry into it. I have called all the officers concerned to my office for a meeting on Monday,” he said.

Residents have demanded that the state government conduct a detailed inquiry into the auctions and ensure that plots reserved for the economically weaker section are allotted strictly to eligible beneficiaries instead of being opened for general bidding.