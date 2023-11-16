Ludhiana: Littered premises, VIP protocols leave faculty, students fuming

The Punjab Police’s mega anti-drug rally that began from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus left a trail of litter with packaging material and fruit peels scattered all around, leaving the students, faculty and the residents at the varsity fuming. Packaging material, including envelopes, and fruit peels were scattered at the PAU campus after the cycle rally event. (HT PHOTO)

The PAU community, which was already having a tough time due to the VIP protocol in place in the wake of chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to the campus for the event, criticised the filth left behind by the organisers and participants of the rally.

Packaging materials, including envelopes from specially tailored event T-shirts, and refreshment and fruit peels were scattered around the area where the chief minister addressed the participants.

“The responsibility of cleanliness and maintaining decorum inside the PAU premises lies with the organisers. As the event concluded today, we hope that the university’s campus will be de-cluttered tomorrow,” T S Riar, additional director, communication, PAU.

The VIP protocol in place at the varsity due to the presence of the chief minister led to constrained movement within the university campus. This resulted in a delay of over an hour in the ongoing youth festival of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University, currently being organised in the PAU’s open theatre.

A university professor, requesting anonymity, expressed frustration, saying, “Both universities have welcomed state heads and chief ministers on multiple occasions, but none have brought such elaborate security protocols that interfere with the academic routine of the institutions. Barely a fortnight ago, the SYL debate disrupted the decorum, and now the rally. All these events should be conducted from the correct platform, which is not the PAU, certainly.”

Another professor, who resides within the campus, said “Such events make us feel like outsiders within our own institutions. We are stopped at every pass and asked to prove our identities. We have to park kilometers away from our residences due to restricted vehicle movements, and massive traffic jams make it difficult for us to leave the varsity premises.”

The impact of the event extended beyond the university gates, affecting traffic movement in the surrounding areas. VIP protocols led to the closure of gate numbers and an underpass, causing significant inconvenience to residents and hampering their ability to reach their destinations.

A resident of BRS Nagar, who typically reaches the university at 10 am daily through the underpass, said, “The VIP protocols must not interfere with the general public, as traffic chaos might impact emergency services like ambulances and fire brigades.”

